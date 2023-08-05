THIS remedy can relieve stomach bloating and heaviness

Heaviness in the stomach refers to a sensation of fullness, discomfort, or pressure felt in the abdominal area. It is a common symptom that can be caused by various factors, ranging from overeating to underlying medical conditions. Understanding the causes, symptoms, and home remedies for heaviness in the stomach can help in managing and alleviating this discomfort.

Causes

Consuming excessive food can lead to a feeling of fullness and heaviness in the stomach

Eating too quickly, consuming fatty or greasy foods, or experiencing acid reflux can cause stomach heaviness

Accumulation of gas in the stomach or intestines can lead to bloating and a sensation of heaviness

Infrequent bowel movements can cause discomfort and a heavy feeling in the lower abdomen

Gastroenteritis or stomach infections: Viral or bacterial infections of the stomach can lead to stomach heaviness and discomfort

Conditions such as gastritis, peptic ulcers, or irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) can cause stomach heaviness

Symptoms

Feeling of fullness or pressure in the upper or lower abdomen

Bloating or distention of the stomach

Nausea or an upset stomach

Belching or passing gas

Mild to moderate abdominal pain or cramps

Home Remedies

Opt for smaller, more frequent meals to prevent overloading the stomach

Chewing food slowly and thoroughly aids in better digestion

Identify foods that cause discomfort and avoid them, especially before bedtime

Drink plenty of water throughout the day to promote healthy digestion

Engage in light exercise, like walking, to aid digestion and reduce bloating

Sip on peppermint, ginger, or chamomile teas to ease stomach discomfort

Sujok Therapy

Heaviness in the stomach can be improved by massaging on the highlighted point

(see figure) for 15 minutes. Massaging using a big size probe or backside of a pencil is also highly effective. Moxa Therapy or acupuncture by a licensed acupuncturist also improves symptoms.

(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)

