Diabetes, High BP Tighten Grip On Maharashtra's Youth, Reveals Survey; Check Alarming Stats Here | Representative Image

Maharashtra: Around 14.82 lakh people in Maharashtra suffer from high blood pressure, while 2.35 lakh have diabetes, revealed a statewide health screening of citizens aged above 18 years. Under the campaign, 1.14 crore people have been screened and 1.05 crore medically investigated, so far. As per the data, nearly 14 out of 100 people in the state suffer from high blood pressure and two among 10 people are diabetic.

“We have started a campaign ‘Healthy Youth, Glory of Maharashtra’ in September to medically screen the adults. During the drive, it came to the fore that high blood pressure and diabetes were the common noncommunicable diseases to be diagnosed,” said an official.

The worrying trend needs to be addressed on a priority basis. Hence, those who have been detected with such ailments are being sent to the nearest government hospitals for treatment, he added. Meanwhile, the state health department has also created an application for tracking registration of patients, drugs prescribed to them, surgeries and tests performed. The information is recorded through the health workers and medical officers at all the health centers.

Unhealthy Lifestyle & Climate Change Emerge As Major Reasons

According to health experts, the effects of lifestyle and climate change are now visible in people in the form of a significant shift in the disease profile. Instead of communicable diseases, patients of lifestyle-based problems like diabetes, hypertension, stroke and cancer are increasing, they added. “Diabetes and hypertension are emerging as the two foremost killers in India over the years. Especially in Maharashtra, where urbanisation, stress and unhealthy lifestyle are on the rise, the burden of these diseases is way more than what is mentioned in the official data,” said a health official.