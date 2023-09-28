Dengue Cases Spike In India: Nation Sees Rise In Patient Count, High Alert Sounded

Dengue Case Spike In India: Nation Sees Rise In Patient Count, High Alert Sounded | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: Amid the rising cases of dengue across the country, the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya has directed all the states and Union territories to adhere to the Centre’s prevention and control guidelines. At a high-level meeting to review the situation, he directed all the officials to strengthen prevention, containment and management measures.

Over 95,000 Cases In 2023

India has recorded over 95,000 dengue cases and 91 related deaths so far this year. West Bengal, Maharashtra and Jharkhand have reported an alarming increase. Meanwhile, Mumbai has reported a significant upsurge, registering 3,068 cases between June and September 25, marking a threefold rise from the previous year.

Dr Mandaviya said that the Centre has provided “all necessary support” to the states in the form of screening kits and funds for fogging and information, education and communication activities.

About Dengue Virus

Dengue virus has four different strains – DENV-1 that causes classic dengue fever, DENV-2 that results in haemorrhagic fever with shock, DENV-3 that causes fever without shock, and DENV-4 that leads to fever without shock or profound shock. Scientists said that the more virulent DENV-2 is circulating this year.

Dengue virus was identified as one of the top 10 global health threats in 2019.