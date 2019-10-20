Clean it up with crystals

Humans have seven primal energy centres known as chakras that absorb the ‘divine energy’ or prana from the universe. Healing energy is drawn from the universe, and the chakras that are spinning around receive it and distribute it inside our body to maintain a subtle balance of spiritual, mental, emotional and physical well-being.

Chakras are energy centres in the spinal column of our body and are considered to be the loci of life-energy (known as prana or shakti, which runs through them along pathways called nadis. Chakra cleansing is of utmost importance and we can use the power of ‘healing crystals’, which is a sacred ancient science.

Crystal muse with chakra

Created over the millennia, healing crystals harness the power of life giving energies which picks up on your magnificent vibrational energies and amplifies the positive vibes that you are cultivating. To enhance the energy for the chakras with crystals, we can also use beej mantra.

Root chakra

Mūlādhāra, the root chakra’s energy is based on the earthy elements located in the region of the perineum. This chakra is an absolute prerequisite for manifesting courage, consciousness, wisdom, fearlessness, physical well-being and concentration within.

If the root chakra is damaged, blocked or imbalanced, it can cause a multitude of problems. One might suffer fear, anxiousness, negativity, eating disorders, lethargy, foot issues, constipation, loose motions, UTI, kidney stones and financial problems.

Crystals to heal this chakra

Red Jasper – A mood stabiliser, it brings emotional stability.

Bloodstone – An excellent blood cleanser, it helps in grounding a person.

Garnet – Regulates blood circulation and reduces inflammation.

Beej mantra – ‘Lam’

Sacral chakra

Also known as Svādhiṣṭhāna, which awakens your creativity and sexual desire, it is located in the reproductive area, below the navel and encompasses the genital region.

If the sacral chakra is blocked or imbalanced, it creates adverse problems like PMS, ovarian cysts, ovarian cancer, uterine cancer, infertility, irregular menstrual cycles, testicular cancer, jealousy, guilt and lack of sexual desire.

Crystal to heal this chakra:

Carnelian – This brownish orange stone has the power to restore vitality and stimulates creativity.

Beej mantra – ‘Vam’

Manipur chakra

Bodily it is the solar plexus and navel chakra located in upper abdomen in the stomach area, above the navel. This chakra is the root to willpower, decision-making, confidence, self-esteem, self-worth, self-love and balanced weight.

If damaged or imbalanced it can cause an individual to suffer digestive issues, ulcers, jaundice, diabetes, gallstones, gas, weakness, helplessness and low self-confidence.

Crystals to heal this chakra:

Citrine – This crystal can turn your negative belief into positive and boosts your self-esteem.

Tiger Eye – It helps you to release fear, anxiety and aids harmony and balance.

Beej mantra – ‘Ram’.

Heart chakra

Also known as Anāhata, the most beautiful and the richest of all, this chakra invites us to dwell longer in its inexhaustible treasures of love.

Crystal to heal this chakra:

Rose Quarts – The essence of this stone is compassion, love, soft-heartedness, feminine energies, peace and tenderness.

Beej mantra – ‘Yam’

Throat chakra

Viśuddha, the throat chakra located in the vicinity of the larynx, is responsible for reliable communication and truth.

Crystal to heal this chakra:

Blue Lace Agate – The stone of communication is known for its sky-blue colour and swirling patterns, it has a stabiliasing influence and brings calmness, purifies and balances chaos.

Beej mantra – ‘Ham’.

The third eye

Third eye chakra - Ājñā - is located between the eyebrows and symbolises conscience, consciousness, mindfulness, concentration, synchronisation of hemispheres of the brain and perception of subtle dimensions and movements of energy.

If blocked or imbalanced, then it can create havoc in life, problems with perceiving the interconnectedness, loss of vision, headache and several other brain-related diseases.

Crystal to heal this chakra:

Lapis Lazuli – The deep-blue metamorphic rock which focuses on enhancing mindfulness.

Beej mantra – ‘Ksham’.

Crown chakra

Sahasrāra, the crown chakra, is the seat of cosmic consciousness and connects us to the divine. It is located at the top of the head. Its symbol is the lotus and it possesses transcendental meaning. It is the energy centre of universal knowledge, spiritualism, ecstasy, bliss and understanding.

Crystals to heal this chakra:

Amethyst – The natural stress reliever, has legendary powers to stimulate spirituality.

Clear quartz – Its power is inexplicable and helps manifest intentions, establishes clarity and eases the flow of intellectual skills.

Beej mantra – ‘Aum’.