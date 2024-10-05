Chikungunya: Self-management Tips And Home Remedies

Pic: Freepik

Chikungunya is a viral disease transmitted primarily by Aedes mosquitoes. It shares some clinical symptoms with dengue and Zika. It is difficult to differentiate based on symptoms alone. It is not transmitted by contact with infected person to care takers. It is noncommunicable.

Precautions

Use insect repellent, wear long sleeves, and sleep under mosquito nets.

Prevent mosquito breeding by eliminating collection in plants and water around the home.

Symptoms

Symptoms usually appear four to eight days after being bitten by an infected mosquito and may last for one to two weeks. Some key symptoms include:

Often sudden onset of high fever.

Severe joint pain comes particularly in the hands, wrists, ankles, and feet. This can persist for months or even years in some cases.

Headache.

Muscle pain (myalgia).

Fatigue and malaise.

Skin rash: Often appearing on the limbs and torso.

Swelling of joints.

Nausea and vomiting.

The primary target, causing intense joint pain (arthralgia) and inflammation, which can be long-lasting.

Muscle pain is another common symptom.

In some severe cases, chikungunya can cause liver dysfunction.

Read Also Troubled By Back Pain? Try Sujok Therapy For Instant Relief

Home Remedies

While there's no specific antiviral treatment for chikungunya, the symptoms can be managed at home. Here are some home remedies that may provide relief:

Drink plenty of fluids like water, coconut water, and electrolyte solutions.

Rest is crucial to allow the body to fight the infection.

During chikungunya, maintaining a proper diet is essential to boost immunity, reduce inflammation, and aid in recovery.

Fresh fruits, fresh fruit juices, mix vegetable soups and daliya added plenty of vegetables.

Protein rich food and whole grain food is essential,

Anti-inflammatory Foods- Turmeric and ginger is Known for its anti-inflammatory properties, consuming turmeric in warm milk or food may help reduce joint pain.

Vitamin and Mineral-rich Foods,, whole grains, pumpkin seeds, and spinach promote faster healing.

Vitamin c rich food like lemons, strawberries, and bell peppers help boost immunity and repair tissues.

Vitamin D-rich Foods like fortified dairy products, and exposure to sunlight aid in joint recovery and bone health,

Calcium-rich Foods: Dairy products, almonds, and leafy greens support bone health and prevent long-term joint damage.

Foods to avoid

Processed foods high in refined sugars, unhealthy fats, and artificial additives, preservatives, color, essence, added flavors can worsen inflammation and delay recovery.

Sugary Drinks and caffeinated beverages like coffee, soda, energy drinks, and other sugary beverages can suppress immune function and increase inflammation.

Spicy and fried foods can irritate the stomach and be harder to digest, especially during fever and nausea.

Avoid curd, buttermilk, stale food, salads for few days.

Sujok Therapy

It is not a given that a particular area will be affected and painful. Thus, over-all treatment that covers all joints is a better option. Role Sujok ring on all fingers. Do not wear it as it can stop blood circulation in fingers. Also, use moxa on highlighted lines, for 5 to 8 rounds on every finger. This is a complementary treatment to your medical treatment.

(Rajshree Vora offers her services at her Multi Therapy Weight Loss and Health Centre, Rajshree Yoga, in Dadar, Mumbai. You can read more about it on her website www.rajshreeyoga.com or contact her at rajshreeyoga@gmail.com)