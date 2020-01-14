Burnout may trigger off irregular heartbeats

Los Angeles: A prolonged state of emotional, physical, and mental exhaustion — or burnout — is associated with a potentially deadly heart rhythm disturbance, according to a study which may lead to new interventions to reduce workplace stress. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), this type of vital exhaustion, called burnout, is a syndrome resulting from chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed.

The researchers, including those from the University of Southern California in the US, said burnout differs from depression, which is generally characterised by low mood, guilt, and poor self-esteem.

As part of the study, published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, the scientists surveyed more than 11,000 middle and older-aged adults for the presence of exhaustion, anger, antidepressant use, and poor social support. They followed the subjects for a period of about 25 years for the development of atrial fibrillation — an irregular, rapid heart rate which may increase the risk of strokes, heart failure, and other cardiac complications.

According to the study’s findings, participants with the highest levels of burnout were at a 20 per cent higher risk of developing atrial fibrillation over the course of follow-up, compared to those with little to no evidence of vital exhaustion.

“Vital exhaustion is associated with increased inflammation and heightened activation of the body’s physiologic stress response,” said study co-author Parveen K. Garg of the University of Southern California.

“When these two things are chronically triggered that can have serious and damaging effects on the heart tissue, which could then eventually lead to the development of this arrhythmia,” Garg added.

“The findings for anger and social support are consistent with prior research, but two previous studies did find a significant association between antidepressant use and an increased risk of atrial

fibrillation,” Garg said.

—PTI