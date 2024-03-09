60% Indian Women Face Stress, Anxiety & Mood Swings Before Or During Their Menstrual Cycle: Survey

Photo Credit: Pinterest

As many as 60% of 2,400 women surveyed pan-India agreed to have increased levels of stress, anxiety and mood swings before or during their menstrual cycle. The concerning finding comes in the backdrop of International Women's Day hence turning the spotlight on the neglected issue. The much-needed exercise - Mindful Menstruation: A Survey on the link between Menstrual Health and Mental Wellbeing was conducted by the Aditya Birla Education Trust. The survey emphasises the importance of acknowledging and addressing the diverse impacts of menstrual cycles on daily functioning and productivity.

The findings further re vealed that 55% of the women claimed to have trou ble focusing on or completing routine work during their menstrual cycle. Additionally, 58% shared that practicing self-care or relaxation methods during or be fore menstruation have a positive impact on their daily functioning.

To raise awareness on the issue, speaking on which in open is considered a taboo, the surveyor distributed nearly 400 specially designed packs of sanitary pads to women commuters at Dadar West railway station. The packs also contained a poem dedicated as gratitude to all women, along with a QR code that allowed them to take a short test to determine their

mental health score. The NSS unit of the Sophia College also joined the initiative helmed by the Trust's divisions, Mpower and Ujaas. They also organised a medical session conducted by a clinical psychologist and a gynecologist on Instagram.

Ujaas founder Advaitesha Birla said that menstrual health is not just a biological phenomenon but a crucial determinant of overall well- being. With a significant number of women reporting increasing stress, anxiety, and mood swings and diffi culty in grappling with focus and daily task completion, the impact is undeniable. Mpower vice president (Op erations) Parveen Shaikh called for breaking the stigma around the need for mental health awareness. "We urge everyone to embark on a journey of understanding, empathy, and support, and creating an environment where women can openly discuss and navigate the challenges they face," she said.

Meanwhile, experts high- lighted the need of adopting self-relaxation techniques such as mindfulness, regular exercise, healthy diet and adequate sleep to combat men- strual-related issues. They underlined the importance of collaborative care between gynecologists and mental health professionals, advocat- ing for an integrated approach to address the intri cate needs of women facing mental health challenges associated with their menstrual health.