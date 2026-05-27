Major Drug Bust Off Gujarat Coast: 115 Kg Cocaine Worth ₹1,180 Crore Seized Near Mundra Port, Exposing Brazil–Delhi Route | Video | file photo

Kutch: In one of the biggest drug busts in Gujarat’s history, the Gujarat ATS and the Indian Coast Guard intercepted a ship approaching Mundra Port in Kutch and seized 118 kg of cocaine worth nearly ₹1,180 crore, exposing what investigators believe is a well-organised international narcotics network operating through India’s western coastline.

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The high-seas operation, carried out deep in the Kutch maritime zone, has sent shockwaves through security agencies as investigators traced the cocaine consignment from Brazil to Gujarat, with its final delivery allegedly planned for foreign nationals based in Dwarka, Delhi.

According to ATS officials, intelligence inputs revealed that nearly 150 kg of narcotics were being smuggled through the Arabian Sea using a mother vessel and smaller transfer boats. Acting swiftly, ATS teams, along with the Coast Guard, raided the approaching vessel near Mundra and recovered 118 kg of cocaine packed for coastal transfer.

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“The seizure confirms that Gujarat’s coastline is increasingly being targeted by international drug cartels using sophisticated maritime routes,” a senior ATS official said. “The operation prevented a massive quantity of narcotics from entering Indian cities.”

During the raid, chaos erupted onboard as one suspect allegedly jumped into the sea in an attempt to escape. A massive marine search operation involving Coast Guard teams is currently underway to trace the missing accused.

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One accused identified as Juma Nasir Omar was arrested from the boat, while ATS teams simultaneously conducted operations in Delhi and detained two foreign nationals — Kelvin Chukwuma and Byaruhanga James — who were allegedly awaiting delivery of the cocaine consignment in Dwarka.

Investigators also seized a satellite phone from the accused, indicating possible links to an international smuggling syndicate operating across multiple countries.

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Officials suspect that some packets of cocaine may have been dumped into the sea before the interception, as intelligence inputs initially pointed to a larger quantity of drugs onboard. Coastal surveillance and underwater search efforts have now been intensified.

“This is not just a seizure; it is a direct blow to a transnational narcotics network,” another ATS officer stated. “The interrogation of the accused is progressing rapidly, and more arrests are likely in the coming days.”

Key Details of the Operation

The Route: The contraband was loaded in Brazil and traveled through Latin America, Mexico, the US, and Karachi before heading toward Gujarat. Its final destination was Delhi

The Interception: Acting on a tip-off, authorities intercepted the suspicious vessel at the outer anchorage of Mundra on May 26, 2026.

The Seizure: Seeing the Coast Guard, crew members threw bags into the sea. Authorities recovered 5 bags containing 115 packets of cocaine (weighing 118.977 kg).

Tech Used by Smugglers: The bags contained 4 Apple AirTags used for tracking the shipment. Additionally, two Garmin GPS and satellite communicators were seized from the ship.

Arrests and Suspects

On the Ship: A Tanzanian national, Juma Nasir Omar, was arrested. He revealed the drugs had been hidden in the ship's motor room since November 2025. Another suspect, Ngingite Nassoro Jumanne, jumped into the sea and remains at large.

In Delhi: Following the leads, two foreign nationals—Kelvin Chukwuma (Nigeria) and Byaruhanga James (Uganda)—were detained in Dwarka, Delhi, by the local police and are being brought to Gujarat.

A detailed investigation into the international drug cartel, its funding, and maritime routes is currently underway.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)