ISIS Propaganda Case: Kutch Police Book Bhuj Man After Social Media Probe | file photo

Kutch: In a strong message against online radicalisation, police in Kutch district have launched a major crackdown on anti-national activities being carried out through social media. Authorities have registered a case against a resident of Bhuj taluka for allegedly spreading the ideology of the banned terror outfit ISIS and sharing provocative posts for years.

Also Watch:

Social media activity under scanner

According to officials, the West Kutch Special Operation Group received intelligence inputs about suspicious online behaviour by Fakirmamad Isa Gagda from Lodai village. A detailed probe revealed that the accused had allegedly been posting content encouraging extremist narratives, including calls for Islamic war, caliphate and jihad.

Police sources said the posts were not isolated incidents. Investigators believe the accused had been sharing such material consistently for nearly four years, raising serious concerns about the threat to national unity and integrity.

Case registered, digital probe underway

Acting on the findings, the SOG registered a formal complaint at Paddhar Police Station under charges related to anti-national activity and incitement. Authorities have seized digital devices and launched a forensic examination of social media accounts.

Read Also NIA Adds Terror Funding Charge Against ISIS Accused Areeb Majeed After 12 Years As Trial Nears End

Officials confirmed that investigators are now working to determine whether the accused had links with a wider network. “We are examining contacts, communication history and online groups to establish whether others were involved,” a senior officer said.

Warning from police administration

The police administration has issued a stern public warning, stating that social media platforms are under constant monitoring. Citizens have been urged not to share or forward provocative or anti-national content, with officials stressing that strict legal action will follow violations.

Links to recent ATS arrests

The development comes days after the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad arrested two suspects from Ahmedabad, including one from Siddhpur and another from Mumbai, for allegedly running multiple WhatsApp groups linked to extremist propaganda.

Investigators are now analysing group members and digital footprints, with officials warning that more revelations could emerge as the probe deepens.