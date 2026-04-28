Influencers Rise, Heavyweights Fall In Gujarat’s Most Dramatic Local Poll Battles | file photo

Gandhinagar: Gujarat’s local body elections this year have rewritten the rules of grassroots politics. From social media influencers and singers to former IPS officers and political heavyweights, the ballot box delivered a dramatic verdict — proving that popularity does not always guarantee victory, and that new faces can rewrite political equations overnight.

The results have sparked intense political debate, as voters rewarded fresh faces while rejecting several established and high-profile candidates.

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A senior political observer said, “These results show a changing political culture. Visibility and connection with voters matter more than titles and past reputations.”

Social Media Star Ankita Parmar Scores Landslide Win

One of the biggest success stories of the election is Ankita Parmar, who secured a massive victory from the Por Zilla Panchayat seat in Vadodara. Her candidature initially sparked controversy, but her strong campaign and loyal online following translated into votes.

A BJP worker said, “People trusted her outreach and ground work. The win proves social media influence can turn into real political support.”

Folk Singer Rajal Barot Makes Winning Debut

Folk music sensation Rajal Barot successfully stepped into politics, winning the Una Municipality seat with an impressive 2,313 votes.

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Supporters celebrated the victory as a sign of public trust in her grassroots connect. “She connected emotionally with people long before entering politics,” said a campaign volunteer.

Actress Neha Suthar Enters Politics with Victory

Gujarati actress-singer Neha Suthar made a winning political debut by securing the Kudeda seat in Bijapur Taluka Panchayat, further highlighting the growing role of celebrity candidates in local governance.

Kavya Kathiria Continues Patidar Influence in Surat

In Surat, Kavya Kathiria won Ward No. 3 of the Municipal Corporation, maintaining the political influence of her husband Alpesh Kathiria in the region.

Meanwhile, farmer leader Raju Karpada, who recently switched from AAP to BJP, emerged victorious from the Lathi-2 district panchayat seat.

Shock Defeats Rock High-Profile Candidates

While newcomers celebrated, several prominent names faced humiliating defeats.

Former IPS officer Manoj Ninama, who joined BJP shortly before retirement, suffered a crushing loss by 2,700 votes from the Odd seat.

Former MLA Bhupat Bhayani, who switched from AAP to BJP, was defeated by AAP’s Dinesh Rupareliya by 1,700 votes in the Bhesan district panchayat contest.

Political analysts say the results send a clear message about voter expectations. “Party switching does not guarantee acceptance. Voters are judging candidates on credibility and local connect,” one analyst noted.

Rajkot Witnesses Celebrity Losses

In Rajkot, Congress candidate Nainaba Jadeja lost Ward No. 2 despite high public attention due to her relation to cricketer Ravindra Jadeja.

Popular radio jockey Abha Desai also failed to convert youth popularity into votes, losing Ward No. 10.

Voters Send a Clear Message

The mixed results underline a key shift in Gujarat’s local politics — fame can open doors, but grassroots connection decides elections.