Gujarat Local Body Polls 2026 Results: BJP Grabs Over 25% Of Total Seats, Wins 2,531 Out Of 9,200 As Counting Continues | Sourced

Ahmedabad: The ruling BJP has taken a lead in the local body elections in Gujarat, winning 2,531 seats so far out of 9,200 as per the initial rounds of counting that began on Tuesday morning, officials said.

According to the latest data shared by the State Election Commission (SEC), the Congress has won 385 seats, while the Independents and other parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), have bagged 169 seats.

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The BJP has emerged far ahead of its rivals, clinching 1,165 seats in taluka panchayats, 251 in district panchayats, 825 in municipalities and 290 in municipal corporations, according to early trends.

The Congress, the main rival party, has secured 235 seats in taluka panchayats, 23 in district panchayats, 118 in municipalities, and 8 in municipal corporations.

Officials said counting of votes commenced at 9 am amid tight security arrangements across the state.

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Polling was held on Sunday for elections to 15 municipal corporations, 84 municipalities, 34 district panchayats and 260 taluka panchayats.

The polls, considered one of the largest electoral exercises in the state ahead of the assembly elections due next year, covered nearly 9,200 seats with more than 4.18 crore eligible voters.

According to SEC data, voter turnout stood at 55.1 per cent for municipal corporations, 65.53 per cent for municipalities, 66.64 per cent for district panchayats and 67.26 per cent for taluka panchayats.

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Among municipal corporations, the newly formed Gandhidham in Kutch district recorded the lowest turnout at 46.03 per cent, while Vapi in Valsad district registered the highest at 72.29 per cent. The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation reported a turnout of 51.81 per cent.

Polling was conducted for the first time in nine newly created municipal corporations, including Navsari, Gandhidham, Morbi, Vapi, Anand, Nadiad, Mehsana, Porbandar and Surendranagar.

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The elections were held under revised norms for Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservations, which required extensive delimitation and restructuring of wards in several districts.

The BJP, Congress and AAP were the main contenders in the polls, while AIMIM also fielded candidates in several areas.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)