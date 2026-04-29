Gujarat: Six Killed In Devastating Bus-Car Collision Near Himmatnagar | file photo

Sabarkantha: About six people were killed and other six received critical injuries when a speeding private bus rammed into a car near Jawangadh Patiya close to Himmatnagar in Sabarkantha district on Wednesday morning. The horrific collision on the busy Shamlaji–Ahmedabad National Highway triggered panic, long traffic snarls and grief across the region.

According to preliminary information, the accident occurred when the private bus, allegedly travelling at high speed, crashed into the car from behind. The impact was so severe that the car was completely mangled, leaving the occupants with no chance of survival.

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“The car was crushed beyond recognition. The force of the collision shows how dangerous high-speed driving can be on highways,” said a local eyewitness who rushed to the scene moments after the crash.

Chaos and Rescue Efforts

The screams of injured passengers echoed along the highway as local residents and passersby rushed to help victims trapped inside the wreckage. Emergency services were alerted immediately, and 108 ambulances arrived quickly to transport the injured to Himmatnagar Civil Hospital.

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Doctors confirmed that six victims were admitted with serious injuries and are currently undergoing treatment. “The injured were brought in with multiple fractures and trauma. Our medical teams are doing everything possible to save them,” a hospital official stated.

Police Begin Investigation

As news of the accident spread, Gambhoi police reached the spot and began rescue and recovery operations. The bodies of the deceased were shifted for post-mortem, and a case of accidental death has been registered.

“A detailed investigation has been initiated to determine the exact cause of the accident, including the speed of the bus and driver negligence,” a police officer said, adding that statements from witnesses are being recorded.

Highway Traffic Disrupted

The accident brought traffic on the busy highway to a standstill for hours. Police deployed cranes to remove the mangled vehicles and restore traffic flow. Commuters faced long delays as authorities worked to clear the road and secure the area.