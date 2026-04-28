Gujarat Local Body Election Results 2026: PM Modi Says 'Bond Between Gujarat And BJP Gets Even Stronger' After Thumping Victory

'Bond Between Gujarat & BJP Gets Even Stronger': PM Modi Hails As Party Nears Landslide In Local Polls | ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the people of Gujarat have voted in favour of the BJP in the local body elections for the politics of good governance and seeing the excellent work of the state government.

He also assured people that the party will work even harder in the times to come and take Gujarat to newer heights of progress.

The ruling BJP is heading towards a decisive victory in the Gujarat local body elections, taking an unassailable lead over the Congress and other parties, winning 6,472 of more than 9,900 seats with counting still underway on Tuesday.

“The bond between Gujarat and the BJP gets even stronger! Gratitude to the people of Gujarat for a sweeping mandate in the Mahanagarpalika, Nagarpalika, Taluka Panchayat and Zilla Panchayat elections held across the state. People have voted for the politics of good governance, seeing the excellent work of the state government," Modi said in a post on X.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He added that people have blessed the hard work of the BJP over the years.

“I assure the people of Gujarat that we will work even harder in the times to come and take Gujarat to newer heights of progress. I would like to applaud the large family of Gujarat BJP Karyakartas for their efforts at the grassroots. They have always worked among the people and addressed their problems. This is why our party has time and again been the preferred choice of Gujarat,” he said.

Read Also PM Modi To Flag Off Ayodhya-Mumbai Amrit Bharat Express Train

Also Watch:

According to the latest data shared by the State Election Commission (SEC), the Congress has secured 1,412 seats, while Independents and other parties, including the AAP and the AIMIM, have bagged 597 seats.

The BJP has emerged victorious in nine out of 15 municipal corporations, securing more than half the total seats in Surendranagar, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Karamsad-Anand, Nadiad, Navsari, Vapi, Surat and Morbi, officials said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)