Goa: Strong objection voiced to floating jetty at Benaulim

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Friday, January 06, 2023, 03:56 PM IST
Floating Jetty | Representative Image/ Litmus Marine
MARGAO: Traditional fishermen from Benaulim have reiterated their strong objection to the proposal to set up a floating jetty at the Benaulim beach for tourism activities.

Benaulim-based fishermen Pele Fernandes who along with representatives of a starred resort had questioned the rationale behind setting up a floating jetty at Benaulim last year, informed that fishermen from Benaulim will never allow the floating jetty to become a reality.

“Drishti and government officials had last year descended at Benaulim to survey the area in order to set up the floating jetty. Fortunately, I was present at the beach around the same time and I lodged my strong objection to the floating jetty proposal,” he said.

Saying the floating jetties will spell doom the for the traditional fishermen eking a living on fishing activities, Pele made a fervent plea to the government not to bulldoze and forcibly thrust upon the people projects which are not in the interests of the local people especially fishermen.

