Goa: Strong objection voiced to floating jetty at Benaulim

Floating Jetty | Representative Image/ Litmus Marine

MARGAO: Traditional fishermen from Benaulim have reiterated their strong objection to the proposal to set up a floating jetty at the Benaulim beach for tourism activities.

Benaulim-based fishermen Pele Fernandes who along with representatives of a starred resort had questioned the rationale behind setting up a floating jetty at Benaulim last year, informed that fishermen from Benaulim will never allow the floating jetty to become a reality.

“Drishti and government officials had last year descended at Benaulim to survey the area in order to set up the floating jetty. Fortunately, I was present at the beach around the same time and I lodged my strong objection to the floating jetty proposal,” he said.

Saying the floating jetties will spell doom the for the traditional fishermen eking a living on fishing activities, Pele made a fervent plea to the government not to bulldoze and forcibly thrust upon the people projects which are not in the interests of the local people especially fishermen.

This news is reported by The Goan. To read more GOA news visit The Goan