Goa: Benaulim, Velim MLAs meet aggrieved fishermen, take stock of situation

In a bid to resolve the problems of fishermen and boat owners hit by the hostile navigation conditions at the mouth of river Sal, MLAs Venzy Viegas and Cruz Silva descended at the Cutbona fishing jetty for a meeting with the beleaguered fishermen on Saturday.

The duo had a meeting with the boat owners operating from the Cutbona jetty at the Union office to find a way to the issue of sand bar at the river mouth and the demand by the fishermen from Betul and Bapsora to first implement a breakwater facility at the river mouth and then desilt the river.

In a bid to assure the fishermen from Betul and Bapsora that the government and the Fisheries Department is serious in the construction of the breakwater facility at the river Sal mouth, MLA Venzy spoke to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant over the phone and extracted an assurance that the government will take the breakwater project to its logical conclusion.

After the MLAs took stock of the situation with the boat owners and the chairman of the Fisheries Cooperative Societies, it was decided to lead a delegation of the fishermen and the boat owners to the Chief Minister to work out a solution to the issues at the river Sal.

The Benaulim MLA has come out in support of the breakwater facility at the river Sal mouth, saying such a facility will give a boost for the fishing activity and vessels operating from Cutbona jetty and increase the revenue for the government.

Venzy’s Velim counterpart Cruz has also took up cudgels for the boat owners and the fishermen.

CM assures to take up breakwater project

MARGAO: After Benaulim MLA Venzy Viegas briefed the Chief Officer over the phone from Cutbona jetty, Sawant said the government had taken up the breakwater project before a NGO stopped the work, after the matter went into the court.

He, however, assured that the government is still ready to take up the breakwater project. Saying he has not much details about the project, the Chief Minister said he would find out the status of the project, reassuring that the breakwater project and the training wall will be taken to its logical conclusion.