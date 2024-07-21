Goa Shocker: Body Of Unidentified Man Found Floating Near Palolem Beach In Canacona

Representative Image |

Canacona: A grim discovery was made off the coast of Colomb near Palolem beach in Canacona on Saturday, as the body of an unidentified male was found floating in the seawater.

About The Incident

According to Canacona police, a local who was heading out for fishing near the rocky shore of Colomb spotted the body. The resident, identified as Rajesh and employed as a driver with the 108 ambulance service, promptly alerted the authorities upon making the discovery.

Other locals joined efforts with Canacona police to retrieve the body, which was already in an advanced stage of decomposition.

The Canacona police initiated an inquest panchnama at the scene and subsequently transferred the body to the morgue at SGDH, Margao, for preservation and further examination.

Police officials indicated that efforts are underway to establish the identity of the deceased individual, and arrangements are being made for a post-mortem examination. PSI Babu Dessai has been assigned as the Investigation Officer overseeing the ongoing procedures to identify the body and ascertain the circumstances surrounding the death.