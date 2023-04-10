 Goa: Naval car rally flagged off from Vasco to Gujarat
e-Paper Get App
HomeGoaGoa: Naval car rally flagged off from Vasco to Gujarat

Goa: Naval car rally flagged off from Vasco to Gujarat

The rally will cover a distance of more than 3,000 kilometers and reach Bhuj in Gujarat on April 19.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Monday, April 10, 2023, 06:22 PM IST
article-image
Goa: Naval car rally flagged off from Vasco to Gujarat |

The Indian Navy’s maritime awareness car expedition ‘Sam No Varunah’ to Bhuj in Gujarat was flagged off on Sunday from Goa’s Vasco town.

The rally, which will cover a distance of more than 3,000 kilometres and reach Bhuj in Gujarat on April 19, was flagged off by Rear Admiral Vikram Menon, Flag Officer Goa Naval Area.  

Read Also
Mumbai: Uttan fishing boat intercepted by Indian Navy
article-image

Expedition team to contribute towards community development

“A total of 43 participants from the Western Naval Command led by Cmde Anirudh Roy are participating in this car rally,” an official said.  

A Naval spokesman said the expedition team will reach out to various schools, educational institutions, old age homes, and orphanages in Goa, Maharashtra and Gujarat en route to contribute to community development and empowerment.

Read Also
India to hand over Dornier maritime surveillance aircraft to Sri Lanka Navy
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Goa: With no authority to crack a whip, street vendors make merry

Goa: With no authority to crack a whip, street vendors make merry

Goa: Naval car rally flagged off from Vasco to Gujarat

Goa: Naval car rally flagged off from Vasco to Gujarat

Goa: Sports fraternity loses another stalwart, Roque Dias no more

Goa: Sports fraternity loses another stalwart, Roque Dias no more

Goa: On Easter, CM urges people to beware of attempts to divide Goans on caste, creed

Goa: On Easter, CM urges people to beware of attempts to divide Goans on caste, creed

Goa: Government job scheme for Freedom Fighters’ children extended

Goa: Government job scheme for Freedom Fighters’ children extended