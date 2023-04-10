Goa: Naval car rally flagged off from Vasco to Gujarat |

The Indian Navy’s maritime awareness car expedition ‘Sam No Varunah’ to Bhuj in Gujarat was flagged off on Sunday from Goa’s Vasco town.

The rally, which will cover a distance of more than 3,000 kilometres and reach Bhuj in Gujarat on April 19, was flagged off by Rear Admiral Vikram Menon, Flag Officer Goa Naval Area.

Read Also Mumbai: Uttan fishing boat intercepted by Indian Navy

Expedition team to contribute towards community development

“A total of 43 participants from the Western Naval Command led by Cmde Anirudh Roy are participating in this car rally,” an official said.

A Naval spokesman said the expedition team will reach out to various schools, educational institutions, old age homes, and orphanages in Goa, Maharashtra and Gujarat en route to contribute to community development and empowerment.

Read Also India to hand over Dornier maritime surveillance aircraft to Sri Lanka Navy