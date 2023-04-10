Goa: Naval car rally flagged off from Vasco to Gujarat

The Indian Navy’s maritime awareness car expedition ‘Sam No Varunah’ to Bhuj in Gujarat was flagged off on Sunday from Goa’s Vasco town.
The rally, which will cover a distance of more than 3,000 kilometres and reach Bhuj in Gujarat on April 19, was flagged off by Rear Admiral Vikram Menon, Flag Officer Goa Naval Area.
Expedition team to contribute towards community development
“A total of 43 participants from the Western Naval Command led by Cmde Anirudh Roy are participating in this car rally,” an official said.
A Naval spokesman said the expedition team will reach out to various schools, educational institutions, old age homes, and orphanages in Goa, Maharashtra and Gujarat en route to contribute to community development and empowerment.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)