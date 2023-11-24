﻿Goa: MMC Truck Caught In The Act While Disposing Of Waste In Benaulim

A Margao Municipal Council truck caught red handed while dumping waste at Benaulim. | The Goan Network

Margao: The Margao Municipal Council was finally caught red handed in the act of dumping mixed waste, including coconut waste in neighbouring Benaulim, as Benaulikars cried foul over the MMC’s waste dumping activity, fearing a Sonsodo is in the making in the village.

After Municipal trucks were caught on camera unloading tons of mixed and unsegregated waste in Benaulim on the banks of river Sal along the western bypass under construction, Margao Municipal City fathers and Babus were left red faced and embarrassed as the civic body had no explanation to offer over its activity of illegal disposal of waste in a neighbouring village.

Irate locals slam MMC over illegal waste dumping

Benaulim locals slammed the civic body for disposing of the city waste in the village when the MMC has come under the lens of the High Court for its utter failure to resolve the Sonsodo imbroglio.

Local farmers, Benaulim Sarpanch Xavier Periera, Benaulim MLA Venzy Viegas, Warren Alemao and others descended at the spot after video went viral showing Margao Municipal trucks unloading the unsegregated waste at the spot.

The Benaulim Sarpanch pointed out that the panchayat body would lodge a formal complaint with the Colva police on Thursday against the Margao Municipal Council. “How can the MMC dump its waste at Benaulim when the civic body has submitted its plan of action in the High Court to tackle the city waste. “The MMC fines citizens for disposing of waste along the city road sides. Now, the civic body has been caught red-handed dumping the city waste in Benaulim. The Panchayat will initiate action against the civic body as per the rules in force”, Xavier said.

Residents cry foul over illegal waste dumping

Benaulim resident Roque Fernandes, who had protested over the illegal wasted dumping in the village on Wednesday, wondered how come the civic body disposes of its waste in the neighbouring village when it is charging huge garbage fees on the city households and commercial establishments. “The waste dumping has taken place close to the river Sal. Whoever has dumped should be held responsible and made to lift away the waste”, Roque said.

Warren Alemao warned that the people of Benaulim will collect the waste and dump it in Margao if the Margao Municipality does not lift away the waste immediately. “This is totally unacceptable. The Benaulim MLA Venzy Viegas should explain the people how the waste from Margao Municipality controlled by MLA Digambar Kamat has come into Benaulim”, he demanded.