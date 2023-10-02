Goa: Men In Uniform Get Their Hands Dirty By Conducting Cleanliness Drive At Beaches

Police cleaning beach | The Goan Network

MAPUSA: Giving wings to PM Narendra Modi’s call of “ek tareekh, ek ghanta, ek saath” nation-wide cleanliness drive, the men in uniform got their hands dirty to clean up various locations in Bardez.

While Mapusa Police cleaned up the area around the Bodgeshwar temple, Anjuna Police collected several bags of waste dumped on the beach and Colvale Police carried out cleanliness at Sirsaim petrol pump and Tivim railway station.

Cleanliness Drive

The police officers including Anjuna PI Prashal Desai and the staff of Anjuna Police station conducted a cleanliness drive on Anjuna beach and cleaned the beach area for nearly an hour on Sunday morning.

They collected around 20 bags of garbage during the drive.

Similarly, Colvale Police commenced the cleanliness drive at Sirsaim petrol pump and ended at Tivim railway station.

In the drive that lasted for more than two hours, the police officials cleaned the petrol pump area and some of the internal roads.

Shri Mahalaxmi Temple campus also cleant

They also cleaned up the campus of Shri Mahalaxmi Temple and then cleared the stretch of Sirsaim market junction and the surrounding area of Shri Rashtroli Devasthan, Sirsaim.

The road leading to the Tivim railway station was also cleaned during the drive. The garbage was then transported to the waste treatment plant at Cunchelim for its disposal.

65 police staff participated in the drive.