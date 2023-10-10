Goa: Fishermen Stage Protest Against PDA Decision To Keep Them Out Of Wholesale Market

﻿Traditional fishermen hold a meeting outside the wholesale fish market on Monday evening. | The Goan Network

MARGAO: As the SGPDA has shut the doors of the wholesale fish market for the traditional fishermen, the fishermen on Monday felt they have been slowly sidelined in the wholesale fish market built or the local fishermen.

The fishermen pointed out that the wholesale fish market was meant for the traditional fishermen and the local boatkars, but lamented that fish traders from outside the state have now got first preference in the wholesale fish market.

Fishermen protest

A group of fishermen from Velsao, Cansaulim, besides Benaulim and Colva, and other places descended on the wholesale fish market to register their protest over the SGPDA decision to shut the wholesale fish market at 10 a.m.

A ramponkar from Velsao, Joaquim pointed out that fish-laden trucks from outside the state get the preference in the market, demanding to know for whom the market is meant for. “This market was set up for the Niz Goemkar fishermen. But, we find fleet of outstation trucks doing business inside the market. At times, we do not even get entry into the wholesale fish market”, he said.

FDA to shut the market after 10 am

He added: “The SGPDA has now decided to shut the market at 10 am. This timing is basically applicable for fish traders. We traditional fishermen have nothing to do with the fish traders. We go out into the sea and bring the fish catch in the market. The market should be thrown open for the fishermen throughout the day”.

The fishermen pointed out that the ramponkars and boatkars are ready to maintain hygiene and cleanliness in the market if the market is handed over to them. “We do not generate any waste and neither do we litter, but we are sought to be penalized for the sins of others”, they asserted.