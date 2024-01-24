Goa: Colvale Central Jail Checks Reveal Mobile Phones, Power Induction Plates With Prisoners, Probe On

Representative Image

Mapusa: A sudden check at the Central Jail in Colvale revealed induction plates and mobile phones with prisoners, while another under trial was found in possession of ganja and tobacco.

In a third incident on Tuesday, a Nigerian female prisoner allegedly pelted stones at a security guard and she was reportedly assaulted in the process.

Convict block section raided by jail authorities

According to sources, a team under the leadership of Jail Superintendent Shankar Gaonkar raided the convict block section of the jail. The team comprised jailers, assistant jailers, head guards, jail guards and apprentice staff.

During their search, five mobile phones, three power induction plates and chargers were found with the prisoners. While the raid was underway, a Nigerian prisoner began causing a commotion in the women’s section. The prisoner pelted stones at a female security guard, causing her injuries.

She was treated at the jail hospital.

Tobacco and ganja found in possession

The female prisoner was reportedly assaulted in the process and she also sustained injuries. She was also treated at the hospital. Later in the evening, an under trial was sent to jail on Monday and two of his relatives had gone to meet him on Tuesday.

When prison security searched him, they found tobacco and ganja hidden in biscuit wrappers and they were seized.

Jail officials are conducting further investigation in this matter.