Goa: Agri Bill opposed, termed as unfavorable to farmers

The Shree Bodgeshwar Shetakari Sangh has opposed the Goa Restriction on Transfer of Agricultural Land Bill 2023 on grounds that it is against farmers and Kul-Mundkars.

Addressing a news conference in Mapusa, Shree Bodgeshwar Shetakari Sangh President Sanjay Barde said the Sangh will meet the Governor on this issue and request him not to give his assent to the Bill.

Bill gives unfair authority to district collector

Speaking in the presence of farmers Mahesh Usapkar and Anil Kerkar, Barde said their forefathers had nurtured the farmlands for generations.

“The Bill recently passed by the State government is not in favour of the farmers. Many points in the Bill are illogical. The Bill gives considerable authority to the district collector, which is unfair,” said Barde.

No protection to farmers in the bill

“There are Kul-Mundkars living on agricultural land. Many times, the Bhatkars stop these Kul-Mundkars from carrying out agricultural activities. The matter goes to court and remains pending for years. In such cases, would the government claim that the land is not tilled and give such a certificate and snatch the land from the farmer? There is no protection to the farmers or Kul-Mundkars in the Bill,” said Barde.

He appealed that the government should bring about transparency in the Bill regarding the protection of the farmers. Barde said the government has developed both sides of the roads in Mapusa near Bodgani, through the Goa State Urban Development Agency.

“While doing this, the government has closed the traditional paths. These paths should be re-opened,” demanded Barde.