Mumbai Customs Arrests Bhoiwada Man In Controlled Delivery Of Hashish Concealed In Soap Boxes | Pixabay

Mumbai: In a controlled delivery operation, the Officers of the Special Investigation and Intelligence Branch (SIIB) of the Airport Special Cargo of Mumbai Customs have arrested a Bhoiwada resident for allegedly importing drugs through an import parcel from Thailand. The drugs were found concealed in plastic packs in soap boxes.

The arrested person has been identified as S.S. Shaikh (30).

According to the Customs, an import parcel sent by a Thailand resident was declared to contain "soap coffee and soap tamarind". The consignee mentioned was of a Lalbaug resident. The said parcel was intercepted on June 03 and examined by Customs officers. Upon examination, black colored paste was found concealed in plastic packs in soap boxes, the substance was weighed and found to be 1.521 kilograms purported to be Hashish. The consignment was seized.

In order to apprehend the offender the Customs officers conducted a controlled delivery of the said parcel. A dummy package, similar in shape and size to the actual imported parcel, was prepared on June 05. The parcel was kept under surveillance, and its movement was continuously monitored. On June 08, SIIB officer was informed by the Parel post office that a person came to receive the parcel. It was also informed that the person who came to receive the parcel has submitted his Aadhar.

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First Attempt Fails

On June 08 Shaikh visited the post office to collect the said parcel on behalf of the consignee. Shaikh claimed the parcel and submitted his Aadhaar card to the post office personnel for identification and verification purposes, but since he did not have any authorisation from the consignee to collect the parcel, the post office officials did not hand him over the parcel. Next day, the SIIB team visited Shaikh's residence and summoned him to record his statement for further investigation.

Shaikh told the Customs officials that he had collected the parcel on the instructions of his friend who stays in Thailand. Shaikh said that his friend had told him that the parcel addressed to the consignee, arriving from Thailand, contained food items. Shaikh also said that he did not know the consignee, officials said. "Investigation in the case is at a very preliminary stage and efforts are being made to apprehend other associates of the accused person. The complete nexus of the persons involved in crime is yet to be revealed," said a Customs official.

Advocates Arun Gupta, Ashish Singh and Birendra Yadav argued for Shaikh in the court after which he was granted bail.

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