Metro Line 9 Hits Western Railway Ridership: 16% Drop At Bhayandar, 10% At Mira Road Since April 8 | File Photo

Mumbai: The launch of Metro Line 9 has begun affecting Western Railway’s suburban ridership in the Mira-Bhayandar corridor, with average daily footfall dropping by around 10% at Mira Road station and nearly 16% at Bhayandar after metro operations started on April 8.

Mira Road: 40.42 lakh to 28.16 lakh; Bhayandar: 147.76 lakh to 95.70 lakh

Passenger data shows that Mira Road station recorded a total footfall of 40.42 lakh commuters between March 7 and April 7. However, after the metro launch, the figure fell to 28.16 lakh between April 8 and May 1. Similarly, Bhayandar station handled 147.76 lakh passengers before the metro became operational, but the number declined to 95.70 lakh in the following period.

While the second comparison period is shorter, the drop remains significant even after adjusting the figures on a daily average basis. The numbers indicate that a section of commuters has started preferring the metro over overcrowded suburban local trains, especially for short-distance travel within the Mira-Bhayandar belt.

Planners eye trend as key stations see mode shift

The trend is being closely watched by transport planners and railway officials as Mira Road and Bhayandar are among the key suburban stations on the Western Railway network. Experts believe Metro Line 9 could gradually reduce pressure on packed local train services and reshape commuting patterns in Mumbai’s fast-growing northern suburbs.

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