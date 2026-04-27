Maharashtra Proposes ₹55 Crore Statewide Audit Of Traffic Signage On 30,000 km Of Highways With IIT Roorkee As Consultant | AI

Mumbai: In a major push to improve road safety, the Maharashtra Transport Department has proposed a statewide audit of traffic signage across nearly 30,000 km of national and state highways. The department has suggested appointing Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee to carry out the survey, with the project expected to cost around ₹55 crore. The proposal is currently awaiting final approval, officials said.

Rationale behind audit

The move comes amid growing concerns over missing, poorly designed, or incorrectly placed road signs on several highways. Complaints from motorists and experts have pointed to the absence of clear speed limit markers, inadequate warnings at sharp curves, lack of hazard indicators, and confusing or misplaced direction boards. These gaps are increasingly being linked to higher accident risks, especially on high-speed corridors. Officials believe that a scientific and standardised audit can identify these shortcomings and suggest corrective measures tailored to each stretch of road.

According to Transport Department officials, the audit will involve a detailed inspection of signage quality, visibility, placement, and compliance with safety norms. “A road signage audit is a long-term intervention that can significantly improve traffic discipline and reduce accidents. Ensuring proper design, durability, and positioning of signs is crucial for safer highways,” a senior official said. The study is also expected to recommend upgrades using modern materials and better reflective technologies to improve visibility during night and adverse weather conditions.

Approval process

The proposal has been shared with the Public Works Department (PWD), which manages a large portion of the state’s road network. The government is seeking its technical and financial inputs before giving the final nod. Once approved, the audit could become one of the most comprehensive road safety exercises undertaken in the state.

Road safety experts have welcomed the move, noting that clear and consistent signage is one of the most cost-effective ways to prevent accidents. With Maharashtra witnessing a steady rise in road traffic and vehicle speeds, the audit is expected to play a critical role in making highways safer for commuters and freight movement alike.

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