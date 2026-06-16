Konkan Railway Prepares To Bid For Major Infrastructure Projects In Dubai Metro, Argentina And Israel

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Mumbai: Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) is preparing to bid for major infrastructure and railway projects in Dubai Metro, Argentina and Israel as the public sector undertaking looks to strengthen its presence in the international market. The move comes as KRCL builds on its growing overseas experience, including the preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Kathmandu–Raxaul railway project in Nepal.

Leveraging Decades of Expertise

With decades of expertise in executing complex railway infrastructure projects across challenging terrain, KRCL is now aiming to leverage its technical capabilities beyond India. The corporation believes its proven track record in railway engineering, tunnelling, bridge construction and project management gives it a strong advantage in competing for global contracts. The planned bids in Dubai, Argentina and Israel mark a significant step in KRCL’s efforts to diversify its business and generate new revenue streams.

Managing Director Santosh Jha said the corporation is actively exploring opportunities in international markets while continuing to strengthen its financial position. “We are trying our best to boost the revenue of KRCL. We have already cleared most of the outstanding loans from previous years, and the remaining debt will also be repaid in full in the near future,” he said.

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Indian Firms Eye Overseas Projects

The corporation’s expanding global ambitions come at a time when Indian railway and infrastructure companies are increasingly seeking opportunities abroad. Industry experts believe successful participation in international projects could enhance KRCL’s reputation, create new business avenues and reduce dependence on domestic contracts.

KRCL’s involvement in the Kathmandu–Raxaul railway DPR has already demonstrated its capability to contribute to cross-border infrastructure development. If successful in securing projects in Dubai, Argentina and Israel, the corporation could significantly expand its international footprint and strengthen its financial performance in the coming years. The development is expected to support KRCL’s long-term growth strategy while showcasing Indian railway engineering expertise on the global stage.

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