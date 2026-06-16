IRCTC Bids To Organise Study Tours For Maharashtra Govt School Students To ISRO And NASA For First Time | AI

Mumbai: In a significant move aimed at expanding educational travel opportunities, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has expressed interest in organizing study tours for Maharashtra government school students to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the United States’ National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). For the first time, IRCTC’s Western Zone has participated in the tender process for such an international educational programme and could be awarded the project if it meets all government requirements.

Meritorious Students Get Space Exposure

Every year, selected meritorious students from government schools across Maharashtra are given an opportunity to visit leading space research institutions such as ISRO and NASA. These tours are designed to expose students to advanced scientific research, innovation and technology, inspiring them to pursue careers in science and space studies. Until now, such educational tours have largely been handled by private tour operators. IRCTC’s entry into this segment marks a new development in the state’s educational tourism landscape.

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According to IRCTC officials, the corporation is looking to strengthen its presence in the educational travel sector across Maharashtra. While the current bid relates to a tender floated by a single district, IRCTC is preparing to participate in similar tenders expected from other districts, including Kolhapur. Officials said Mumbai will also be included in the planned expansion. The corporation is already known for organizing domestic and international tour packages, pilgrimage circuits and school excursions, and now intends to place greater focus on science- and technology-based educational tours.

Official Confirms First-Ever Bid

“IRCTC organizes a wide range of domestic and international tourism packages, pilgrimage tours and school excursions. For the first time, we have submitted a bid for an international study tour. At present, the tender pertains to a single district. However, we are preparing to participate in similar tenders for other districts in the future, including Mumbai,” said Gaurav Jha, Group General Manager, Western Zone, IRCTC.

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