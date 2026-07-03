Customs Arrests Broker And Exporter For Attempting To Export 200 kg Ketamine To Korea Without Valid NOC | AI

Mumbai: The Special Intelligence and Investigation Branch (SIIB) (Export) of Customs Air Cargo Complex have arrested two persons including a Customs broker and an exporter for allegedly exporting 200 kgs psychotropic substances to Korea.

Consignment Declared as Ketamine Hydrochloride USP-NF

According to Customs, one export consignment dated June 02 filed by Customs Broker, a resident of Andheri on exporter, a Malad resident was suspected to contain psychotropic substances and preparations thereof.

The goods under said shipping bill was declared as "Ketamine Hydrochloride USPNF" having declared net weight 200Kgs which was destined to Republic of Korea. The said export consignment was examined and during examination, the consignment was found to contain 8 drums of goods. Further scrutiny revealed that the said goods corresponds to Ketamine Hydrochloride USPNF which are prohibited without valid NOC from the Narcotics Commissioner of CBN.

Shipping Bill Filed June 2 After NOC Validity Lapsed

The exporter had produced CBN NOC which was valid till May 31, 2026. The shipping bill has been filed on June 02 after the expiry of the valid NOC. Even after the expiry of the CBN NOC the firm through their custom broker had attempted for export. Therefore, the said goods were seized under a reasonable belief that the same are psychotropic substances and were attempted to be exported in contravention of the provisions of the NDPS Act.

"The investigation has revealed that the accused exporter had committed violation of NDPS Act by attempting to export the subject goods without valid CBN NOC at the time of attempted export. The investigation also revealed that the accused Customs broker had aided, abetted and facilitated the attempt of the said export of subject goods based on expired CBN NOC and in absence of valid mandatory permission from Narcotics Commissioner of CBN, thereby contravening provisions of the NDPS Act," said a Customs source.

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