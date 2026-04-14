Clone of Rising Costs, Falling Numbers: Global Commercial Aviation Operations In April Fall Below 2025 Levels Amid West Asia Conflict

The global aviation industry’s post-pandemic recovery has hit a significant turbulence as the escalating conflict in West Asia reshapes the world’s flight paths. | X - @airindia

The global aviation industry’s post-pandemic recovery has hit a significant turbulence as the escalating conflict in West Asia reshapes the world’s flight paths. According to the latest traffic data from April 2026, commercial flight operations have dipped below previous year’s levels by an average of 1.3%, marking a stark departure from the growth projections seen earlier this year.

Severe Brunt Since February

Global aviation has faced a severe brunt since the very first day of the conflict in West Asia on February 28. While the commercial flights, throughout the month of March, managed to maintain a decent growth in daily number of operations in comparison to the previous year, the trend is going southwards in April as daily operations are going below the numbers of 2025.

According to the data from flight tracking platform Flightradar24, commercial air operations are seeing lesser numbers than that of the same duration during the previous year. The platform stated that the number of commercial flights in April, following a strong March, is falling below 2025 levels. On some of the days this month, the number has also fallen below the 2024-mark.

Seven-Day Moving Average Drops

The data highlighted that although the month’s highest single day traffic of 1.40 lakh flights on April 10 was above the same duration in previous year, the daily operations have gone down on multiple days this month. The seven-day moving average of the commercial operations from April 6 to April 13 have been consistently below the seven-day moving average of the same dates in the previous year.

The seven-day moving average of commercial operations on April 6 this year was recorded to be 1.32 lakh against 1.33 lakh last year and similarly, the average of 1.34 lakh for April 13 was lower than 1.37 lakh last year. Analytically, the operations have been down from 0.29% to 1.83%, at an average of 1.31%. Notably, the daily number of flights on April 4 and 5 were also below the seven-day moving average of 2024.

Critical Airspace Closure

This decline is largely attributed to the closure of critical airspace over the Gulf, forcing carriers to abandon established sky highways in favor of longer, more expensive detours. As airlines navigate a shrinking map, the operational burden of avoiding conflict zones has led to a sharp increase in fuel consumption and travel times, particularly for long-haul routes connecting Europe to Asia and Australia.

Beyond the logistical hurdles, the economic ripples are being felt across the entire travel ecosystem. The sudden removal of capacity from major regional hubs has sent ticket prices soaring, with some international fares nearly doubling as the supply of available seats shrinks. Industry analysts note that while domestic markets in North America and parts of Europe remain stable, the interconnected nature of global aviation means that instability in West Asia acts as a drag on the entire sector’s profitability.

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