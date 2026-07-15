Central Railway Revises AC Local Protocol After Passengers Fall Ill Due To Cooling Failure On Titwala–CSMT Service | AI

Mumbai: Central Railway (CR) has introduced a new operating protocol for its AC local trains after three passengers fell ill during Monday morning's AC failure onboard a Titwala–CSMT service. Under the revised procedure, any AC local that develops a cooling system failure during its journey will be stopped at the next station, passengers will be asked to deboard, and the rake will be withdrawn from service for inspection and repairs. The decision comes even as the exact cause of the Mulund incident remains under investigation at the Kurla Carshed.

Technical Constraints Explained

According to CR Chief Public Relations Officer Dr. Swapnil Nila, the Train Traction Supervisor was unable to access the affected coach while the train was in motion, preventing an on-board inspection of the fault. Railway officials said the rake had no reported defects when it left the carshed and that the problem developed during the journey. The AC system stopped functioning after the train crossed Diva, but the train continued for nearly 15-16 minutes before reaching Mulund. It was only after passengers complained of suffocation and three commuters fell ill that the train was halted. Railway staff later operated the train with its doors open between Mulund and Kurla to improve ventilation before withdrawing the rake at Kurla for detailed examination.

The incident involved the 8.33 am Titwala–CSMT AC local, where the cooling system remained non-functional for around 16 minutes during the morning peak hour. Three passengers were deboarded at Mulund after suffering breathing discomfort and heat-related distress. Two recovered after first aid, while one passenger, Faheem Ansari, was taken to a private hospital after experiencing breathing difficulty and high blood pressure. He was discharged later the same day.

Broader Concerns Raised

The incident has once again raised concerns over the reliability of Mumbai's AC suburban services and the lack of emergency medical facilities at Mulund station. While Emergency Medical Rooms are available at Thane, Ghatkopar, Kurla and Kalyan, busy stations such as Mulund, Mumbra and Chembur continue to operate without them. Railway officials said the investigation into the exact reason behind the AC failure is still underway, and the findings will determine the cause of the technical fault.

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