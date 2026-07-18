Borivali Railway Station Set For Massive Redevelopment As Peak-Hour Passenger Traffic To Rise Fourfold |

Mumbai: A projected fourfold rise in peak-hour passenger traffic over the next four decades has prompted plans for a massive redevelopment of Borivali railway station, one of Western Railway's busiest suburban stations. The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) has prepared five to six master plan options to transform the station into a modern transport hub with upgraded passenger facilities, better circulation and commercial development.

Passenger Projections

The station currently handles around 36,502 peak-hour passengers, a figure that is expected to increase to 1,40,940 by 2063, according to Western Railway's projections. A separate pedestrian survey has estimated a future peak-hour footfall of 94,774 passengers, highlighting the growing pressure on the existing infrastructure.

To meet this demand, the redevelopment proposes new station buildings on both the east and west sides, elevated concourses, additional foot overbridges, a pedestrian plaza, multi-level car parking, dedicated pick-up and drop-off zones and better integration with existing skywalks and subways. The project is aimed at improving passenger movement, reducing congestion and creating capacity for future growth.

Current Station Capacity

Borivali station, an SG-1 category station under Western Railway's Mumbai Division, currently handles 191 trains daily, including 185 halting trains, three originating trains and three terminating trains. It has 10 platforms connected by six foot overbridges, with platform lengths ranging from 305 metres to 615 metres.

As part of ongoing railway infrastructure works, the project also includes a connection from the MCGM bridge to the southern foot overbridge, a deck slab on Platform 2 to ease crowding, and a 330-metre extension of Platform 3A by Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC).

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Parking Expansion

The redevelopment also plans a significant increase, in parking capacity. Against an estimated requirement of 744 Equivalent Car Spaces (ECS), the project proposes 974 ECS, including 894 spaces in a multi-level car parking (MLCP) facility, along with dedicated pick-up and drop-off areas.

RLDA's master plan options differ in design, project cost and commercial scope, but all focus on improving commuter experience and preparing the station for future demand. The proposed east station building will house passenger facilities and railway offices on the lower floors, parking on the middle floors and commercial space on the upper floors, creating a mixed-use transport hub while generating non-fare revenue for the Railways.

With Mumbai's suburban rail network continuing to witness rising commuter numbers, the redevelopment of Borivali station is expected to play a key role in handling future passenger growth and improving travel experience on the Western Railway corridor.

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