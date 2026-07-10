BMC’s Planning Lapse Keeps Four Modular Operation Theatres At Bhabha Hospital Shut For Months |

Mumbai: In a glaring example of poor planning by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), four state-of-the-art modular operation theatres (OTs) at the civic-run K.B. Bhabha Hospital in Kurla remained shut for nearly three months after being inaugurated, all because the civic body failed to procure a crucial power backup system needed to run them.

Infrastructure upgrade stalls due to planning lapses

The OTs, developed as part of a major infrastructure upgrade to strengthen surgical services at the suburban hospital, have remained locked since their inauguration in March 2026, exposing serious lapses in planning and coordination within the civic administration.

The BMC spent an estimated Rs 3-4 crore on setting up the four modular OTs but did not procure four uninterrupted power supply (UPS) units required for an online power backup system, without which the theatres cannot function smoothly.

Issue raised during Standing Committee meeting

The issue came to light during the Standing Committee meeting on Wednesday when Dr. Saeeda Khan, corporator from Kurla's L ward, raised the matter. She alleged that the requirement for UPS units was realised only when attempts were made to operationalise the OTs and technical problems emerged.

According to Dr. Khan, the supplier later informed the hospital administration that dedicated UPS systems were essential for the seamless functioning of the modular operation theatres.

Patients and hospital bear the brunt of delay

"For the last three months, the OT rooms have remained locked. Not only are patients suffering, but the civic body is also losing revenue. K.B. Bhabha Hospital caters to nearly 17 lakh people, most of whom come from economically weaker sections. In such a scenario, keeping the OTs closed for three months is nothing but causing hardship to poor patients," Dr. Khan said.

K.B. Bhabha Hospital records around 2,000 to 2,500 outpatient visits daily, with the figure occasionally crossing 2,800 during the monsoon due to seasonal illnesses. Of its 436 sanctioned beds, around 336 are currently operational.

Responding to the allegations, the civic administration said the process to procure UPS units for the four OTs is underway. The Chief Engineer (Mechanical and Electrical) has floated a tender worth Rs 35 lakh for the procurement, with July 10 being the last date for submitting bids.

However, Dr. Khan alleged that even after the tender process is completed, it could take another couple of months before the equipment is installed and the OTs become operational.

"The hospital and its patients cannot afford such delays. The civic administration should have ensured that all essential equipment was in place before inaugurating the operation theatres," she said.

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