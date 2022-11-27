Poor diet damages blood vessels: Study | File Image

Metabolic disease affects blood vessels in different organs of our body in a unique way, suggests the findings of recent study. For instance, blood vessels in the liver and fat tissue struggle to process the excess lipids, kidney vessels develop metabolic dysfunction, lung vessels become highly inflammatory, and transport across the brain vessels is defective.

"As vascular dysfunction drives all major pathologies, from heart failure to atherosclerosis and neurodegeneration, our research shows how bad eating habits molecularly promote the development of diverse diseases," said Dr Olga Bondareva, the first author of the study.

"We want to elucidate molecular mechanisms of obesity in order to be able to offer patients tailor-made therapies in the future," said HI-MAG director Professor Matthias Bluher. The speaker of Collaborative Research Centre 1052 Obesity Mechanisms has been conducting research on morbid obesity at Leipzig University for years. The present study also involves scientists from Leipzig who work in the fields of cardiology and laboratory medicine.

The researchers then probed whether a healthy diet could reduce the disease-causing molecular signatures induced by a bad diet. They found that a healthy diet can indeed improve the molecular health of blood vessels. For instance, the blood vessels in the liver recovered nearly completely, but blood vessels in the kidneys retained the disease signature, despite a healthy diet and significant weight loss. This means that some of our blood vessels can develop a 'memory' of metabolic disease, which is difficult to reverse.