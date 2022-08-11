Fun food facts you surely did not know

Image credit: Google

All of us eat varied foods that keep us healthy and energized. Check out these food facts that are weird but true.

1) Strawberries are not berries

Strawberries are a fruit that come from a flower that has more than one ovary. Berries arise from flowers having just one ovary. Berries also have seeds inside the fruit.

2) Cranberries need to pass bounce test

Fresh cranberries have tiny pockets of air that make them bounce. They need to pass a quality test. Older cranberries do not bounce as they lack the air that is present.

3) Avocados do not ripe on the tree

If you keep waiting for green avocados to ripe on tree, it will take eons. Avocados continue to ripen post being plucked.