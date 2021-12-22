e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Hockey: India beat Pakistan 4-3 to finish 3rd in Asian Champions Trophy
Advertisement

Food

Updated on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 06:03 PM IST

Christmas 2021: 5 recipes to make your festive cake at home

FPJ Web Desk
Photo by Pexels

Photo by Pexels

Advertisement

Christmas Eve is soon to arrive! Amidst all the glitz and glamour, treats and gifts, we believe the cherry on the cake is happens to be dish itself being served on the Christmas Eve.

Already set with cake plans? If you are anxious about making your own cake, then here are some must try recipes. From the traditional Christmas X-mas cake slices to a gluten-free and sugar free bites, here's to choose your favourite recipe:

Dundee Cake

Recipe by Chef Neelabh Sahay, Executive Chef, Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences

Dundee Cake by Novotel Kolkata Hotel and Residences

Ingredients:

  • Butter – 1500 grams

  • Sugar – 1500 grams

  • Eggs – 30

  • Flour – 2 kilograms

  • Baking Powder – 40 grams

  • Orange zest – 4

  • Fruit mixture – 4 kilograms

  • Almonds – As required

Recipe:

  • Beat the butter and sugar together till it gets soften.

  • Add eggs one by one to the above mixture. Sieve all the dry ingredients.

  • Add orange zest followed by blackjack and beat the mixture for a while.

  • Add the dry ingredients and fold the mixture slowly. Add the fruit mixture to it.

  • In the end, arrange the blanched almonds on top of the cake mixture which gives a beautiful finish to the cake. Bake until well risen and golden brown.

Advertisement

Gluten-free Christmas cake

Recipes by Executive Chef, Gopal Jha, Grand Mercure Bangalore

Ingredients:

  • Pre-soaked dry fruit – 300 grams

  • Orange zest – 1/2

  • Lemon zest – 1/2

  • Jaggery syrup – 200 ml

  • Almond flour – 150 grams

  • Grated apple – 100 grams

  • Butter – 175 grams

  • Eggs – 4

Recipe:

  • Preheat the oven to 140 degrees. Put the remaining ingredients except for the almond flour in a large bowl. Beat with a hand-held electric mixer until well combined. Fold the almond flour well.

  • Grease a deep 23 cm round tin or 20 cm square cake tin with butter, line with a double layer of baking paper and grease the paper. Spoon the mixture into the prepared tin. Level the top and cover with a disc of baking paper.

  • Bake for about 2 hours until firm to the touch and a skewer pushed into the middle comes out clean. Leave the cake to cool in the tin.

  • Remove the baking paper disc. Pierce the top in several places with a skewer, then pour over a little brandy. Remove the cake from the tin but keep it in the baking paper. Wrap with more baking paper, then wrap with foil. Then store in a cool place to mature.

  • Decorate the cake with glacé fruit, marzipan or ready-to-use icing.

Advertisement

Brownie Cheesecake

Brownie cheesecake by Grand Mercure Bangalore

Ingredients:

For the brownie crust –

  • Dark chocolate melted – 250 grams

  • Coconut oil melted – 50 ml

  • Cottage cheese – 230 grams

  • Oat flour – 5 tablespoons

  • Jaggery syrup – 80 ml

  • Baking soda – 1/2 teaspoon

  • Salt – 1/2 teaspoon

For the cheesecake layer:

  • Cream cheese – 350 grams

  • Eggs – 2

  • Jaggery powder – 100 grams

  • Vanilla extract – 1 tablespoon

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Christmas 2021: Is Santa Claus real? Here's how his legend came to be Christmas 2021: Is Santa Claus real? Here's how his legend came to be

For the sour cream raspberry swirl:

  • Sour cream – 300 grams

  • Jaggery syrup – 50 ml

  • Fresh raspberries – 50 grams

  • Maple syrup – 1 tablespoon

Recipe:

  • Preheat the oven to 160 °C or 325 °F. Combine melted dark chocolate, melted coconut oil, cottage cheese, oats flour, jaggery syrup, baking soda, and salt. Spread into a baking dish.

  • To make the cheesecake layer – Blend cream cheese, eggs, jaggery powder, and vanilla extract. Spread the mixture over the brownie layer.

  • Bake for up to 40 minutes.

  • To make the sour cream raspberry swirl – Combine sour cream with brown sugar and set aside. Process raspberries with a hand mixer or blender until smooth. Add maple syrup.

  • 5 minutes before the cake is ready, pour the sour cream mixture over the cake and drop the raspberry sauce with a teaspoon all over the surface. Use a toothpick to swirl the sauce into the sour cream. Bake for 5 more minutes.

  • Let the cake cool completely and put it in the fridge overnight.

Yule Log

Yule Log by Executive Sous Chef Lokesh Jarodia, Novotel Imagica Khopoli

Ingredients:

  • Dark chocolate – 100 grams

  • Fresh cream – 50grams

  • Whipped cream – 70 grams

  • Nutella – 100 grams

  • Milk – 1 liter

  • Milkmaid – 500 grams

  • Curd – 500 grams

  • Castor sugar

  • Maida – 1.5 kilograms

  • Baking powder – 70 grams

  • Baking soda – 30 grams

  • Cocoa powder – 150 grams

  • Oil – 50 ml

Recipe:

  • Prepare the log sponge by mixing milk, milkmaid, curd, sugar. Now add all dry items in the mixture and oil at the end.

  • Make royal cream by heating cream and dark chocolate and make a ganache.

  • Add whipped cream and Nutella in ganache and assemble in a log shape, serve in plate and dust icing sugar.

Chocolate Raspberry Tea Cake

Foodhall Cookery Studio

By Manpreet Dhody, Head, Foodhall Cookery Studio

Ingredients:

  • 150g softened unsalted butter

  • 2/3 cup (150g) caster sugar

  • 2 eggs

  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

  • 50ml milk

  • 300 gms refined flour

  • 1/2 tsp baking powder

  • 3/4 cup (135g) dark chocolate melted

  • 150g fresh or frozen raspberries

  • Whipped cream to serve

  • Chocolate sauce to serve

Recipe:

  • Preheat the oven to 180°C. Grease and line an 8-inch cake pan or mini tea cake moulds (approx 10-12)

  • Beat the butter and caster sugar with electric beaters until pale. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add milk, melted chocolate and then beat to combine

  • Fold in the flour and raspberries

  • Spoon into the pan and bake for 45 to 50 minutes or until a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean.

  • Cool cake in pan for 10 minutes, then turn out onto a wire rack and cool completely

  • Serve with whipped cream, chocolate sauce or extra raspberry compote

ALSO READ

Christmas 2021: Best shops to order cakes from in Mumbai Christmas 2021: Best shops to order cakes from in Mumbai

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 06:03 PM IST
Advertisement