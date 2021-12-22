Christmas 2021: 5 recipes to make your festive cake at home

Christmas Eve is soon to arrive! Amidst all the glitz and glamour, treats and gifts, we believe the cherry on the cake is happens to be dish itself being served on the Christmas Eve.

Already set with cake plans? If you are anxious about making your own cake, then here are some must try recipes. From the traditional Christmas X-mas cake slices to a gluten-free and sugar free bites, here's to choose your favourite recipe:

Dundee Cake

Recipe by Chef Neelabh Sahay, Executive Chef, Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences

Ingredients:

Butter – 1500 grams

Sugar – 1500 grams

Eggs – 30

Flour – 2 kilograms

Baking Powder – 40 grams

Orange zest – 4

Fruit mixture – 4 kilograms

Almonds – As required

Recipe:

Beat the butter and sugar together till it gets soften.

Add eggs one by one to the above mixture. Sieve all the dry ingredients.

Add orange zest followed by blackjack and beat the mixture for a while.

Add the dry ingredients and fold the mixture slowly. Add the fruit mixture to it.

In the end, arrange the blanched almonds on top of the cake mixture which gives a beautiful finish to the cake. Bake until well risen and golden brown.

Gluten-free Christmas cake

Recipes by Executive Chef, Gopal Jha, Grand Mercure Bangalore

Ingredients:

Pre-soaked dry fruit – 300 grams

Orange zest – 1/2

Lemon zest – 1/2

Jaggery syrup – 200 ml

Almond flour – 150 grams

Grated apple – 100 grams

Butter – 175 grams

Eggs – 4

Recipe:

Preheat the oven to 140 degrees. Put the remaining ingredients except for the almond flour in a large bowl. Beat with a hand-held electric mixer until well combined. Fold the almond flour well.

Grease a deep 23 cm round tin or 20 cm square cake tin with butter, line with a double layer of baking paper and grease the paper. Spoon the mixture into the prepared tin. Level the top and cover with a disc of baking paper.

Bake for about 2 hours until firm to the touch and a skewer pushed into the middle comes out clean. Leave the cake to cool in the tin.

Remove the baking paper disc. Pierce the top in several places with a skewer, then pour over a little brandy. Remove the cake from the tin but keep it in the baking paper. Wrap with more baking paper, then wrap with foil. Then store in a cool place to mature.

Decorate the cake with glacé fruit, marzipan or ready-to-use icing.

Brownie Cheesecake

Ingredients:

For the brownie crust –

Dark chocolate melted – 250 grams

Coconut oil melted – 50 ml

Cottage cheese – 230 grams

Oat flour – 5 tablespoons

Jaggery syrup – 80 ml

Baking soda – 1/2 teaspoon

Salt – 1/2 teaspoon

For the cheesecake layer:

Cream cheese – 350 grams

Eggs – 2

Jaggery powder – 100 grams

Vanilla extract – 1 tablespoon

For the sour cream raspberry swirl:

Sour cream – 300 grams

Jaggery syrup – 50 ml

Fresh raspberries – 50 grams

Maple syrup – 1 tablespoon

Recipe:

Preheat the oven to 160 °C or 325 °F. Combine melted dark chocolate, melted coconut oil, cottage cheese, oats flour, jaggery syrup, baking soda, and salt. Spread into a baking dish.

To make the cheesecake layer – Blend cream cheese, eggs, jaggery powder, and vanilla extract. Spread the mixture over the brownie layer.

Bake for up to 40 minutes.

To make the sour cream raspberry swirl – Combine sour cream with brown sugar and set aside. Process raspberries with a hand mixer or blender until smooth. Add maple syrup.

5 minutes before the cake is ready, pour the sour cream mixture over the cake and drop the raspberry sauce with a teaspoon all over the surface. Use a toothpick to swirl the sauce into the sour cream. Bake for 5 more minutes.

Let the cake cool completely and put it in the fridge overnight.



Yule Log

Ingredients:

Dark chocolate – 100 grams

Fresh cream – 50grams

Whipped cream – 70 grams

Nutella – 100 grams

Milk – 1 liter

Milkmaid – 500 grams

Curd – 500 grams

Castor sugar

Maida – 1.5 kilograms

Baking powder – 70 grams

Baking soda – 30 grams

Cocoa powder – 150 grams

Oil – 50 ml

Recipe:

Prepare the log sponge by mixing milk, milkmaid, curd, sugar. Now add all dry items in the mixture and oil at the end.

Make royal cream by heating cream and dark chocolate and make a ganache.

Add whipped cream and Nutella in ganache and assemble in a log shape, serve in plate and dust icing sugar.

Chocolate Raspberry Tea Cake

Foodhall Cookery Studio

By Manpreet Dhody, Head, Foodhall Cookery Studio

Ingredients:

150g softened unsalted butter

2/3 cup (150g) caster sugar

2 eggs

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

50ml milk

300 gms refined flour

1/2 tsp baking powder

3/4 cup (135g) dark chocolate melted

150g fresh or frozen raspberries

Whipped cream to serve

Chocolate sauce to serve

Recipe:

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Grease and line an 8-inch cake pan or mini tea cake moulds (approx 10-12)

Beat the butter and caster sugar with electric beaters until pale. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add milk, melted chocolate and then beat to combine

Fold in the flour and raspberries

Spoon into the pan and bake for 45 to 50 minutes or until a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean.

Cool cake in pan for 10 minutes, then turn out onto a wire rack and cool completely

Serve with whipped cream, chocolate sauce or extra raspberry compote

