Christmas 2021: 5 recipes to make your festive cake at home

Christmas Eve is soon to arrive! Amidst all the glitz and glamour, treats and gifts, we believe the cherry on the cake is happens to be dish itself being served on the Christmas Eve.
Already set with cake plans? If you are anxious about making your own cake, then here are some must try recipes. From the traditional Christmas X-mas cake slices to a gluten-free and sugar free bites, here's to choose your favourite recipe:
Dundee Cake
Recipe by Chef Neelabh Sahay, Executive Chef, Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences
Ingredients:
Butter – 1500 grams
Sugar – 1500 grams
Eggs – 30
Flour – 2 kilograms
Baking Powder – 40 grams
Orange zest – 4
Fruit mixture – 4 kilograms
Almonds – As required
Recipe:
Beat the butter and sugar together till it gets soften.
Add eggs one by one to the above mixture. Sieve all the dry ingredients.
Add orange zest followed by blackjack and beat the mixture for a while.
Add the dry ingredients and fold the mixture slowly. Add the fruit mixture to it.
In the end, arrange the blanched almonds on top of the cake mixture which gives a beautiful finish to the cake. Bake until well risen and golden brown.
Gluten-free Christmas cake
Recipes by Executive Chef, Gopal Jha, Grand Mercure Bangalore
Ingredients:
Pre-soaked dry fruit – 300 grams
Orange zest – 1/2
Lemon zest – 1/2
Jaggery syrup – 200 ml
Almond flour – 150 grams
Grated apple – 100 grams
Butter – 175 grams
Eggs – 4
Recipe:
Preheat the oven to 140 degrees. Put the remaining ingredients except for the almond flour in a large bowl. Beat with a hand-held electric mixer until well combined. Fold the almond flour well.
Grease a deep 23 cm round tin or 20 cm square cake tin with butter, line with a double layer of baking paper and grease the paper. Spoon the mixture into the prepared tin. Level the top and cover with a disc of baking paper.
Bake for about 2 hours until firm to the touch and a skewer pushed into the middle comes out clean. Leave the cake to cool in the tin.
Remove the baking paper disc. Pierce the top in several places with a skewer, then pour over a little brandy. Remove the cake from the tin but keep it in the baking paper. Wrap with more baking paper, then wrap with foil. Then store in a cool place to mature.
Decorate the cake with glacé fruit, marzipan or ready-to-use icing.
Brownie Cheesecake
Ingredients:
For the brownie crust –
Dark chocolate melted – 250 grams
Coconut oil melted – 50 ml
Cottage cheese – 230 grams
Oat flour – 5 tablespoons
Jaggery syrup – 80 ml
Baking soda – 1/2 teaspoon
Salt – 1/2 teaspoon
For the cheesecake layer:
Cream cheese – 350 grams
Eggs – 2
Jaggery powder – 100 grams
Vanilla extract – 1 tablespoon
For the sour cream raspberry swirl:
Sour cream – 300 grams
Jaggery syrup – 50 ml
Fresh raspberries – 50 grams
Maple syrup – 1 tablespoon
Recipe:
Preheat the oven to 160 °C or 325 °F. Combine melted dark chocolate, melted coconut oil, cottage cheese, oats flour, jaggery syrup, baking soda, and salt. Spread into a baking dish.
To make the cheesecake layer – Blend cream cheese, eggs, jaggery powder, and vanilla extract. Spread the mixture over the brownie layer.
Bake for up to 40 minutes.
To make the sour cream raspberry swirl – Combine sour cream with brown sugar and set aside. Process raspberries with a hand mixer or blender until smooth. Add maple syrup.
5 minutes before the cake is ready, pour the sour cream mixture over the cake and drop the raspberry sauce with a teaspoon all over the surface. Use a toothpick to swirl the sauce into the sour cream. Bake for 5 more minutes.
Let the cake cool completely and put it in the fridge overnight.
-
Yule Log
Ingredients:
Dark chocolate – 100 grams
Fresh cream – 50grams
Whipped cream – 70 grams
Nutella – 100 grams
Milk – 1 liter
Milkmaid – 500 grams
Curd – 500 grams
Castor sugar
Maida – 1.5 kilograms
Baking powder – 70 grams
Baking soda – 30 grams
Cocoa powder – 150 grams
Oil – 50 ml
Recipe:
Prepare the log sponge by mixing milk, milkmaid, curd, sugar. Now add all dry items in the mixture and oil at the end.
Make royal cream by heating cream and dark chocolate and make a ganache.
Add whipped cream and Nutella in ganache and assemble in a log shape, serve in plate and dust icing sugar.
Chocolate Raspberry Tea Cake
Foodhall Cookery Studio
By Manpreet Dhody, Head, Foodhall Cookery Studio
Ingredients:
150g softened unsalted butter
2/3 cup (150g) caster sugar
2 eggs
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
50ml milk
300 gms refined flour
1/2 tsp baking powder
3/4 cup (135g) dark chocolate melted
150g fresh or frozen raspberries
Whipped cream to serve
Chocolate sauce to serve
Recipe:
Preheat the oven to 180°C. Grease and line an 8-inch cake pan or mini tea cake moulds (approx 10-12)
Beat the butter and caster sugar with electric beaters until pale. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add milk, melted chocolate and then beat to combine
Fold in the flour and raspberries
Spoon into the pan and bake for 45 to 50 minutes or until a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean.
Cool cake in pan for 10 minutes, then turn out onto a wire rack and cool completely
Serve with whipped cream, chocolate sauce or extra raspberry compote
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)