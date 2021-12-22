Christmas 2021: 5 cocktail recipes to try at home

Christmas is arriving soon! Wanting to sip a cocktail but can't party outside? It's time to try it yourself at own kitchen. Here are some recipes to soothe your cravings this festive season.

Christmas Snowstorm Margerita

You might be cynical about combining tequila, coconut rum and coconut milk together, but this snowy take on a margarita looks like exactly what your Christmas party wants!

Orange-The Old-Fashioned Thyme

A simple syrup made with orange and thyme infusions brings a bit of seasonal flavour to this classic.

Gin Fizz Cranberry

Keep it bright and relaxing with this bubbly gin-fizz with a twist of cranberry.

Spiced Mexican Hot Chocolate

Hot cocoa—the sweetest winter candy of them all—gets a serious update to this enjoyable recipe. Cinnamon sticks add a spicy hop, bourbon adds pleasure, and dulce de leche adds some smooth consistency.

Drive Snow Coctail

The only thing this rum-based cocktail wants is a crisp, crunchy gingerbread cookie.

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 06:12 PM IST