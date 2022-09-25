World Tourism Day: 10 apps to help you plan your vacation

Travel trends have seen a massive shift in the last two years. One of the main things that travellers look forward to now are curated experiences versus touristy tick-offs. If you are planning a vacation and want to curate a plan just for you, you may want to explore doing so via travel apps. These give you the flexibility and freedom to curate a plan per your needs while also giving you great deals. So say bye-bye to your travel agent and customise your travel experience. Whether planning a trip within India, a vacation to a foreign land, or just heading out for the weekend, here are all the must-have apps.

Skyscanner: You can always rely on Skyscanner to give you the cheapest ticketing options. Used by over 90 million people worldwide, it is a travel search engine that allows you to search and compare flight fares of various airlines and book the best option (based on pricing and length of the journey).

Agoda: If you are strictly looking for hotels (and not a bundle of flights, cars and hotels), then Agoda is a great app. It lets you search for the lowest prices and the most highly rated hotels for your target dates. It also has great discounts so you can be assured of getting a good deal. You can also get results for hostels and apartments via the app.

Airbnb: Not a fan of hotel rooms? Airbnb lets you rent rooms, homes and even entire apartments in the location of your choice. You can list the amenities you need — such as pool, washing machine, kitchen, etc — and find the perfect spot for you in minutes.

TripAdvisor: Putting together an itinerary for a place you haven’t been to can be challenging, which is why you need TripAdvisor. With millions of travel recommendations on hotels, dining spots and must-do experiences, you can plan the perfect trip using just one app.

Meetup: The best way to enjoy a place is to immerse yourself in the local experiences. And what better way to do that than meet like-minded people. Whether you wish to explore cooking, music, walking tours, or sports, the app allows you to connect with your kind of people.

Rome2rio: With data from over 160 countries, Rome2rio is an excellent app for international travel. Enter any address or landmark, and the app displays accommodations, things to do, and how to get around (with cost analysis).

TripIt: TripIt is the best way to stay organised while planning a group trip. From uploading everyone’s IDs and vaccination certificates in one place to planning activities on your trip, this app does it all. As your trip approaches, the app will give your specially curated information like entry requirements, necessary vaccine certificates and more.

Packing Pro: Packing is often the least favourite activity which is why you need the perfect app to ensure that you carry all the right things (and forget nothing). The app lets you create a customisable list of essentials, considering factors like the duration of the trip, the weather conditions and much more.

TravelSpend: Sticking to a budget while on a trip can be tricky, and TravelSpend helps with just that. At the start of your journey, set up your budget and add your daily expenses to keep track of your money. It is extremely easy to use–no matter which currency you add the costs in, it will automatically convert it to your home currency. It also helps you easily split bills, thus keeping you on top of budgets.

App in the Air: Not only does this app keeps track of itineraries, boarding passes, and frequent-flier programs, but it also tracks boarding and landing times, along with current waits for check-in, security and customs. Also, you get access to some essential airport data, like where to grab the best airport coffee!