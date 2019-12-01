Wedding outfits: And the bride wore

‘I have preserved our wedding outfits’
Saira Banu
- Diliip sa’ab’s and my wedding was fixed for much later in 1966 but once we got engaged, wherever Dilip (Kumar) sa’ab and I went to shoot, there was chaos. The public went amok after hearing the news, because we had not worked together before the engagement or dated each other. So Dilip sa’ab telephoned from Calcutta and asked me to arrange for a maulvi so that we could get married in two days.
We informed our families and telephonically invited close friends. There was no time to print cards and there was no time to make special clothes. In my career, I have worn some of the most glamorous clothes intricately designed by my mother Naseem Banuji. However, for my wedding, we just had enough time to call my house tailor over and stitch together an outfit from ready-made brocade and lace bought by my mother. It shaped into a silver and light candy pink gharara kurta with gota on it. It looked gorgeous. When you are young, everything looks so beautiful! Dilip sa’ab wore a cream silk Jodhpuri. My Prince Charming looked the most dashing and eligible bachelor in filmdom. I have preserved the wedding outfits because they are so dear and so precious to me and have brought us so much luck and togetherness.
‘I wore my grandma’s Nauvari’
Madhuri Dixit
- The outfit I wore for my wedding in Los Angeles was my grandma’s Nauvari sari. It was cobalt blue in colour. I also wore traditional Maharashtrian jewellery, including a nathani and a kamarpatta.
We held our reception at The Club in the city of Mumbai. My husband wore a cream sherwani while I wore a peach colour ghagra choli. Both the outfits were designed by Reza.
‘There was no designer wear’
Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber
- We had two weddings on the same day – a traditional Indian Sikh marriage and a white dress western wedding. There was no designer wear. We are simple people. For the western wedding, I wore a black suit while Sunny wore a white dress. For the Sikh wedding, I wore a red sherwani and Sunny wore a red lehenga.
‘Red and gold were my hues’
Arpita Khan Sharma
- Red and gold were the hues of my lehenga outfit from Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla. I also wore an uncut diamond set from Satyani Jewellers. Aayush wore a cream and thread work sherwani from Manish Malhotra. The wedding was held at The Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad. For my reception, held at The Taj Lands End, I wore a mint green outfit from Shane and Falguni Peacock. In jewellery, I wore a Satyani solitaire diamond set. Aayush wore a black tuxedo suit from Tom Ford.
‘My in-laws agreed to a South Indian style wedding’
Esha Deol
- My husband Bharat Takhtani and I got married at the Hari Krishna ISKCON Temple in Juhu, Mumbai. Although, I married into a Sindhi family, they were kind enough to agree to have a South Indian style wedding. I wore a red and gold Neeta Lulla outfit for my wedding with South Indian gold temple jewellery. Most of it was jewellery collected over the years by the family. My husband wore a cream thread outfit.
For my sangeet function, I wore a golden and orange ghagra choli from Rocky S. My husband wore a navy blue sherwani. For my reception, I wore a pastel pink outfit with diamond jewellery. My husband wore a tuxedo. All outfits for my husband were designed by Simone Khambatta.
‘My sari was typically Rajasthani’
Bhagyashree
- For my wedding I wore a red tissue kota doriya sari. It’s typically Rajasthani. My hubby Himalaya wore a Kolkata chunar wali dhoti and cream silk kurta for the pheras. For the reception, I wore a bright pink organza sari with elaborate handwork and a matching dupatta. My hubby wore a grey pin striped Canali suit.
‘My mother hand-made my dress’
Divyanka Tripathi
- What you wear for your wedding is always special. The dress for my haldi was hand-made by my mother Neelam Tripathi. The pink suit for my mehndi was designed by my designer friend Hazel Paul.
The red lehenga for my wedding was designed by Nakkashi from Surat. The Chandigarh and Mumbai reception dresses were from Kalki. My husband Vivek’s outfits were designed by Tisa.
‘I wore a simple red suit’
Divya Khosla Kumar
- Since my wedding was held at Katra Vaishnav Devi Ram Mehndi, I wore a simple red suit with gold embroidery. My husband Bhushan Kumar wore a kurta pyjama designed by Vikram Phadnis. Vikram also designed a lehenga for one of my functions.
‘My look reflected tradition’
Bipasha Basu
- My aesthetics are deeply rooted in tradition and my wedding look reflected that. That was my only brief to my stylist Shyamli. Sabyasachi designed a lehenga set that was breathtaking. It was in the deepest shade of sindoor red intricately zardozi embroidered with vintage Indian motifs, two dupattas to drape and a perfectly fitted choli. My jewellery was antique kundan gold complete with a stunning matha pati, jadau kangans and choker, delicate filigreed haath phool, and a very traditional nose ring.
Karan went traditional. He wore an ivory silk kurta and dhoti to honour our Bengali nuptials. For my sangeet/ mehendi I wanted it to be more fun more floral, more colourful, more relaxed as the spirit of the function. Blush pink, pewter, rose gold accents in a gorgeous floral printed silk lehenga with the prettiest filigree edged tulle dupatta and cape all by Anushree Reddy. We completed the look with a floral tiara and baju band made of real fresh flowers to match the outfit. Karan also kept the mood fun in his deconstructed kurta and dress pants designed by Antar Agni. For the reception I wore a stunning ivory gold lehenga skirt by Sabyasachi with a long Anarkali style brocade zardozi kurta and a matching tulle dupatta kept in place by Sabya's signature leather belt. The look-at-me layered vintage diamond necklace with emerald drops was a significant touch for my reception look. Karan looked dapper in an ivory tuxedo by Narendra Kumar.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)