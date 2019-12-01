Wedding outfits: And the bride wore

‘I have preserved our wedding outfits’

Saira Banu

- Diliip sa’ab’s and my wedding was fixed for much later in 1966 but once we got engaged, wherever Dilip (Kumar) sa’ab and I went to shoot, there was chaos. The public went amok after hearing the news, because we had not worked together before the engagement or dated each other. So Dilip sa’ab telephoned from Calcutta and asked me to arrange for a maulvi so that we could get married in two days.

We informed our families and telephonically invited close friends. There was no time to print cards and there was no time to make special clothes. In my career, I have worn some of the most glamorous clothes intricately designed by my mother Naseem Banuji. However, for my wedding, we just had enough time to call my house tailor over and stitch together an outfit from ready-made brocade and lace bought by my mother. It shaped into a silver and light candy pink gharara kurta with gota on it. It looked gorgeous. When you are young, everything looks so beautiful! Dilip sa’ab wore a cream silk Jodhpuri. My Prince Charming looked the most dashing and eligible bachelor in filmdom. I have preserved the wedding outfits because they are so dear and so precious to me and have brought us so much luck and togetherness.