Ways To Keep Your Body Cool And Prevent Heat Stroke This Summer

Not only Mumbai but temperatures are rising above the roof all over the country. Mumbai recently recorded its highest temperature in 10 years and it was 39.7 degrees! Rajasthan has already crossed 50 degrees and it's not even May yet. Drastic effects of climate change is the reason for this extreme heatwave and it's only going to get worse every year if there are no cautious measures taken!

Meanwhile, life goes on. No matter how desperately you wish to stay back home, work in your comfort to avoid the heat outside, sometimes there's just no escape. The only thing you can do is take good care of yourself in order to avoid heat strokes and getting sick due to temperature fluctuations and dehydration. Here are a few steps to remember before you step out for the day:

Loose Fit This Summer:

Choose loose fit, cotton fabric and comfortable outfits this summer! If you are someone who spends a lot of time traveling, this would be a wise choice for you. Don’t forget your shades. Use a cap or an umbrella to avoid direct sunlight on your skin.

You Are What You Eat:

Consume seasonal fruits such as watermelons, muskmelons, which naturally contain more water. Consume overnight soaked Chia seeds. They act as a cooling agent by retaining the water content in your body and keeping you hydrated. Eat your salads and sprouts to gain more fibers. Avoid eating deep fried, sugary or heavy dairy foods.



Good Sleep:

Your body is easily drained in summers and it does a lot to help you get through the heat outside. You need to rest properly and allow your body and mind to recover. Make sure you don't compromise on your sleep.

Extra Fluids Is Never A Bad Idea:

Water is always an essential drink to have and you should consume it more often during this season. Sweating removes necessary salt and minerals from your body and that gets you dehydrated easily. To make it more refreshing, you can add lemon, cucumber, mint leaves or tangerine slices in your water and keep sipping it all day. Avoid consuming packaged drinks, cold drinks, milkshakes in order to reduce your sugar intake. Have multiple packets of ORS handy, just in case.



Avoid Outdoors In Peak Hours: Sun is right above your head during afternoons. Make sure you don't step out between 11 am to 4pm. Even if you are, make sure you avoid direct sun and keep hydrating yourself!



Don't Forget Your Sunscreen: Maintaining a healthy skincare routine during summers is of the utmost priority. Keep washing your face with plain cold water to remove toxins and dirt on your face due to sweating. Make sure you apply your sunscreen in the morning before you leave the house and keep reapplying it throughout the day. For metropolitan cities, use sunscreen with SPF 50 and above for better results and protection for your skin.