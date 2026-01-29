The End Of A Flying Giant: How The Airbus Beluga Changed Aviation Logistics

The Airbus Beluga ST retires after decades of transforming aviation logistics across Europe | Twitter

Few aircraft have looked as strange or proved as useful as the Airbus Beluga ST. With its swollen fuselage and smiling whale face, the aircraft never blended into the background. Instead, it became one of the most recognisable workhorses in aviation, quietly keeping Airbus’s sprawling European production system running for nearly 30 years.

Now, that journey is coming to an end. The BelugaST 5 has completed its final flight and will be repurposed as a STEM learning facility in Broughton, the UK. It is a fitting retirement for an aircraft that spent decades carrying the building blocks of modern aviation, even if its farewell feels a little emotional for those who followed its story.

The BelugaST 5 has completed its final flight. It will now settle down and be turned into a STEM learning facility for the local community in Broughton. pic.twitter.com/sohyPVU7jm — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) January 29, 2026

Born out of necessity, not beauty

When Airbus began operations in 1970, its manufacturing model was ambitious but complicated. Major aircraft parts were built across different European countries, while final assembly was concentrated mainly in Toulouse and Hamburg. Moving wings and fuselage sections by road was slow, costly, and inefficient.

The early solution came from an unlikely source: Boeing. Airbus acquired a licence to build its own version of the Super Guppy, a heavily modified aircraft originally developed for NASA. While the Guppies did the job, they were ageing quickly. For a growing aircraft manufacturer challenging Boeing’s dominance, relying on an old, borrowed design was never going to be enough.

The whale takes shape

Airbus decided to build its own answer. Development of the A300-600ST Super Transporter began in 1991, managed by a specially created company and funded by Airbus itself. Engineers used the A300-600 wide-body aircraft as a base, slicing off the upper fuselage and replacing it with a massive, bubble-shaped cargo section.

The result was unforgettable. With a payload capacity of 47 tonnes and space for cargo up to 30 metres long, the aircraft was designed for size rather than sheer weight. Its maximum take-off weight was slightly lower than that of a standard A300-600, but that hardly mattered. The Beluga was built to carry wings, not freight pallets, and it did exactly that.

From first flight to daily backbone

The first Beluga rolled out in June 1994 and flew for the first time that September. Certification followed in 1995, and the aircraft entered service in January 1996. By mid-1998, four Belugas were operational, with a fifth joining later. Their arrival signalled the end of the Super Guppy era, which officially retired in 1997.

Soon, the Beluga fleet became indispensable. Registered as F-GSTA through F-GSTF, the five aircraft flew constantly between Airbus sites, ensuring that production lines never stood still. The old joke that “every Airbus is delivered on the wings of a Boeing” no longer applied — and that shift mattered symbolically as much as operationally.

More than just metal and wings

Although designed for industrial work, the Beluga’s mission list proved surprisingly varied. In 1997, it carried a massive chemical tank for a merchant ship, setting a world record for the largest payload transported by air. Two years later, it carried Eugène Delacroix’s iconic painting Liberty Leading the People from Paris to Tokyo.

Moments like these helped cement the Beluga’s reputation as more than just a logistics tool. It became a quiet ambassador for European aviation engineering — unflashy, reliable, and oddly charming.

When bigger became necessary

By the 2010s, Airbus production rates were climbing rapidly, and the Beluga ST was starting to feel stretched. The solution, predictably, was to go bigger. The BelugaXL, based on the A330-200, offered 30 per cent more capacity and enough room to carry two A350 wings instead of one.

The first BelugaXL flew in July 2018 and entered service in January 2020. Six aircraft have since been delivered, with the most recent arriving in 2024. While the original Belugas continued flying alongside their larger successors, their days were clearly numbered.

A gentle goodbye for a beloved giant

Retirement is now under way. Airbus has launched a re-homing programme for all five Beluga ST aircraft, with destinations ranging from manufacturing sites to museums. The first to step aside, BelugaST 5, will find a new life inspiring students rather than hauling wings. The remaining aircraft are expected to be phased out by 2027.

Also Watch:

For an aircraft that never carried passengers and rarely made headlines, the Beluga ST leaves behind an outsized legacy. Its whale-like shape made it famous, but its reliability made it indispensable. In passing the baton to the BelugaXL, Airbus is closing a chapter that helped shape modern European aviation and saying goodbye to a flying whale that proved looks can be deceiving.