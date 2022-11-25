e-Paper Get App
HomeFeatured-blogAirbus Beluga: Here are 5 things to know about the whale-shaped aircraft

Airbus Beluga: Here are 5 things to know about the whale-shaped aircraft

It is one of the largest cargo planes in the world.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 25, 2022, 01:45 PM IST
article-image
Airbus Beluga | Twitter
Follow us on

Airbus Beluga landed at Mumbai's Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Tuesday, Nov 22 and instantly grabbed attention of the airport staff and passengers due to its sheer size and nose shaped like a Beluga whale.

Airbus A300-600ST is one of the largest cargo planes in the world by by the European company Airbus.

Here are 5 things you need to know about Airbus Beluga

  • The aircraft is 56.15 meters in length and 17.25 meters in height and its wing span is 44.24 meters.

  • It offers customers with large cargo transport solutions for a variety of sectors, including space, energy, military, aeronautics, maritime and humanitarian sectors.

  • Belugas are capable of handling outsized cargo of up to 7.1m in width and 6.7m in height and possess “the world's largest interior cross-section of any transport aircraft".

  • Beluga ST has a semi-automated main deck cargo loading system which ensures easy and efficient handling of payloads.

  • These transport planes have been operating for the company's own industrial airlift needs since the mid-1990s, and are progressively being replaced by a fleet of six new-generation BelugaXL versions.

Read Also
In Pics: World's largest cargo plane Airbus Beluga lands in Mumbai; spirits of plane spotters run...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES