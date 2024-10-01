 Shardiya Navratri 2024: When Is Ghatasthapana Muhurat? Everything You Need To Know
With the festive season nearing, arrangements are being made for Shardiya Navratri, a major Hindu festival celebrated with great enthusiasm throughout India.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Tuesday, October 01, 2024, 04:39 PM IST
article-image
Navratri devi ghatasthapana muhurat and more

According to the Panchang, the fast of Sharadiya Navratri starts from Ekam Pratipada Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month and different forms of the goddess are worshipped and worshipped for the entire nine days.

Navratri Ghatasthapana 2024: Shubh Muhurat

Navratri will start on October 3 and last until October 12 this year, ending with the significant celebration of Dussehra (Vijayadashami), representing the victory of goodness over bad.

A significant occurrence at the beginning of Navratri is the Ghatasthapana, a sacred ceremony where Goddess Shakti is invoked in a Kalash. In 2022, Ghatasthapana Muhurat is scheduled for October 3 from 6:30 AM to 7:31 AM, with Abhijit Muhurat taking place from 12:03 PM to 12:51 PM. The Ghatasthapana marks the beginning of the nine-day celebration, symbolising the goddess's presence in the homes of her followers.

Navratri Ghatasthapana 2024: Pooja Rituals

Devotees of the Mother worship the Mother with great pomp and show from Ekam Pratipada to Navami according to their faith. Also establish a Kalash. Worship the Mother according to your strength during Navratri. Recite Durga Saptashati. Reciting Durga Saptashati or getting it recited by a Brahmin during Sharadiya Navratri is very virtuous.

Devi kalash ghatasthapana in Navratri

Devi kalash ghatasthapana in Navratri

Navratri Ghatasthapana 2024: Significance

Navratri starts on the first day of the bright fortnight of the month of Ashwin. Every day during this nine-day celebration is specifically dedicated to a different aspect of Goddess Durga, recognising her diverse forms and qualities. Followers participate in fasting, worship, and sacred rituals to demonstrate their dedication and request blessings from the divine.

Garba

Garba

Navratri Ghatasthapana 2024: Celebrations

Throughout this nine-day period, temples nationwide will be decorated with colorful adornments, and people will gather as a community to participate in festivities featuring traditional music, dance, and cultural displays. The Garba and Dandiya Raas dance styles amplify the celebratory ambiance, particularly in states like Gujarat and Maharashtra.

