Revolver Ranee: Banned, baaja, buffet

I was off to my nephew’s shaadi, to another town. I tell you it is overbearing and a pain to be presentable to the world, as per its standards. Exactly, what is each one’s standards me not knows. It is a huge task to wear ironed clothes, do make up and plus wear jools. Then they will judge you for not wearing silk, yeah, in tropical climates silks and polyesters should just be banned.

Then they want jools to be dripping in diamonds. I can’t tell glass from diamond, yeah, and that coming from a woman whose aai wore no jools that were not diamonds. My presence is wanted, then it should be as per my standards. So I choose to wear breathable, more presentable cotton, they get offended. For every event or karya, new outfit. What is this? One sari was worn throughout the day and at the most, one for the reception and possibly a third for the jevan. Now there are multiple functions over quite a few days. Sangeet was never part of Maharashtrian weddings, but this blot called Bollywood has made all go bonkers. Don’t even ask, first one has to wear heavier clothes and jools, special chappals, okay, sandals and then balance dancing with it all.

We Maharashtrians always gave Rs 11 as blessing, for everything auspicious. Then for the Rs 11 to be upgraded to like Rs 51, took a decade. Weddings were Rs.101 for strangers and Rs 501 for relatives and immediate neighbours. Aai Ganpati shappat, there was no brain-racking formula. And for everything Re one IS STILL COMPULSORY, otherwise Lord Ganesha will not bless you for rounding up. He is round as it is, why give him stress bringing more rounding, we erase kampitisan.