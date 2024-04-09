Gudi Padwa Special Recipe: 2 Authentic Dishes That Are Just Perfect For The Festival Season

Happy Gudi Padwa! Any festival is incomplete without a foodie touch given to it. Be it the snacks and namkeen of Diwali, or the delicious thandai of Holi, special dishes add a different charm to the occasion. On this auspicious day, as we mark a new year in several homes, it is time you prepare something special and yummy to celebrate.

What are your Gudi Padwa kitchen plans? We ask you to try preparing some delicious pooris with a dip of mango, and alongside making some upwas-based sabudana vadas for those fasting on this day.

Amrakhand with Poori in just 40 minutes

Ingredients

For Amrakhand

· 1 kg of Curd

· 1 tablespoon of Cardamom Powder

· ¼ teaspoon of Nutmeg Powder

· A pinch of Saffron

· 250 grams of Powdered Sugar

· 1 cup of Mango Pulp

· Handful of chopped Pista and Almonds

For Poori

· 200 grams of Whole Wheat Flour or (Atta)

· ½ teaspoon of Cardamom Powder

· 1 teaspoon of Fennel Powder or (Saunf)

· A pinch of Saffron (soaked)

· 2 tablespoons of Semolina or (Suji)

· A pinch of Salt

· A dash of Saffola Gold Oil (for oiling the dough balls)

· ¾ cup of Water (approximately)

· Saffola Gold Oil for frying



Serves:



Steps to follow

● To make the Amrakhand, hang yogurt in a muslin cloth or fine sieve overnight in the fridge to drain out the excess water

● After hanging overnight, when the yogurt is thick and resembles cheese, pass it through a sieve to make it smooth

● Soak saffron in warm water or milk until it releases its colour and aroma

● In a bowl, combine the thick yogurt with cardamom powder, nutmeg powder, and the soaked saffron along with its liquid

● Add powdered sugar to the yogurt mixture and whisk vigorously for 2-3 minutes until the sugar is completely dissolved and the mixture becomes soft and fluffy

● Once the yogurt is smooth and shiny, gently mix in mango puree. Preferably, use sweet varieties like Alphonso (Hapus)

● Sprinkle chopped pistachios and almonds into the mixture and gently mix

● Transfer the mango yogurt mixture into a serving dish and refrigerate until completely chilled before serving

● To make the Poori, combine whole wheat flour (atta), cardamom powder, fennel (saunf) powder, semolina (suji), salt, Saffola Gold Oil, and water in a container to form a tight dough

● Knead the dough thoroughly, ensuring all ingredients are well incorporated. Cover the dough with a damp cloth and let it rest for 10 minutes

● Divide the dough into marble-sized portions without using dry flour. Drizzle oil on the dough balls, rolling pin, and counter

● Flatten the dough balls into thin circular sheets and fry them in hot Saffola Gold oil until they puff up. Press gently with a spoon, flip, and cook until evenly browned.

● Drain excess oil on absorbent paper and repeat the process with the remaining dough balls

● Serve the hot pooris with mango srikhand. Enjoy!

Sabudana Vada in 2-4 hours

Ingredients

· 1 cup of Sabudana

· 1 cup of Water

· 1 cup of boiled and mashed potatoes

· 2 tablespoons of chopped Coriander leaves

· 1 teaspoon of Cumin Powder

· Rock Salt (Sendha Namak) to taste

· 2 tablespoons of chopped Curry leaves

· 2 Green Chilies (chopped)

· 2 tablespoons of Buckwheat flour (Kuttu ka Atta) or Bread Crumbs

· 1 cup of crushed roasted Peanuts

· Optional: Cheese cubes

· 1 tablespoon of Lemon juice

· Saffola Gold Oil for frying



Steps to follow

● Soak the sabudana in water for about 4 to 6 hours. You will know it is ready when the sabudana pearls puff up, become soft to the touch and can be easily mashed between your fingers

● Drain the excess water from the sabudana and transfer it to a mixing bowl

● Add all the necessary ingredients to the soaked and softened sabudana. This includes spices, herbs, and potatoes

● Mix everything together thoroughly until all the ingredients are well combined. This step is crucial for ensuring that each sabudana vada is flavorful and cohesive

● Once the mixture is well combined, it is time to shape it into small patties or tikki. Take a portion of the mixture and roll it between your palms to form a round shape. Then, gently flatten it to create a patty

● Repeat this process until all the mixture has been used up, forming uniform-sized patties

● Heat Saffola Gold oil in a deep frying pan or skillet

● Carefully place the formed patties into the hot oil, ensuring they are not overcrowded in the pan. Fry them until they turn a beautiful golden brown colour on both sides

● Alternatively, if you prefer a healthier option, you can shallow fry the sabudana vadas in a pan with a little Saffola Gold oil until they are crispy and golden

● After frying the sabudana vadas, transfer them from the oil to a plate lined with paper towels to soak up any extra oil

● Serve the hot and crispy sabudana vadas immediately