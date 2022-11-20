5 greener places in India to travel to breath good air as per Air Quality Index

Unsplash

Winter is already here, and everyone is considering travelling to locations where they will feel calm and relaxed. On the list of the world's most polluted nations, India ranks fifth. However, the current weather conditions are a little unsettling, and the air quality index (AQI) is steadily decreasing in some of India's biggest cities. We all need to discover an alternative that will allow us to breathe and maintain our health.

Major Indian cities have started to find substitutes to tackle this issue, but because there is no immediate effect, one solution that you can try is travelling to a place surrounded by nature for a few days.

Here are five locations in India where you can make full use of both the winter and the fresh breeze.

Shillong, Meghalaya:

Shillong, one of northeastern India's least visited areas, is rich in hidden natural beauty that can only bring complete joy and contentment.

The city is frequently referred to as 'Scotland of the East' for its striking similarity to the fields and landscapes of Scotland.

With an AQI of 21, Shillong can be an ideal location for travel and a delightful encounter with nature.

You may get a 360-degree bird's-eye view of Bangladesh's plains, distant hills from Shillong Peak, which is situated at 6449 feet and is largely shrouded in fog, and waterfalls like Umiam Lake, Elephant Falls will surely leave you mesmerising the beauty.

How to reach: The closest airport is Umroi Airport near Barapani, which is approximately 25 kilometers from the hill station. Guwahati Railway Station is the closest railway station to Shillong. You can take a bus or a taxi to get from Guwahati to Shillong.

Aizawl, Mizoram:

The city of Aizawl, capital of Mizoram, is situated on the ridges of steep hills that gaze out over the sylvan valleys of the rivers Tuirial and Tlawng in the east, south, and west.

Additionally, this city has an AQI of 28, making it an ideal destination for your upcoming holiday, and the surrounding natural beauty of green hills will help you relax.

Vantawng Falls, which is surrounded by lush greenery and the rocky terrain of the Vanva River, is one of the most stunning spots here.

How to reach: Lengpui Airport, which is an hour drive from Aizawl, is the closest airport. The closest railway station Silchar is about six hours away and from there cabs are available to reach Aizawl.

Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala:

Kerala, with its capital city of Trivandrum (also known as Thiruvananthapuram), is renowned for its beautiful beaches and varied culture. This city is known as one of the cleanest cities in the nation. The fact that this city is located in a place that still seems connected to nature while being a state capital is what draws travellers here the most. There are calm lagoons, backwaters, and beaches in this city.

The city has one of the lowest AQIs in India, at 98.

There are a few locations in Thiruvananthapuram that are a must-visit including the well-known tourist attraction Kovalam Beach, the Padmanabhaswamy Temple, the Neyyer Dam, and the Napier Museum.

How to reach: There is an international airport in Thiruvananthapuram, and there are approximately 20 railway stations in the district.

Srinagar, Kashmir:

Every Indian desires to travel to Kashmir at least once in their lifetime, and Srinagar is one of the cities in Kashmir that has access to some of the most breathtaking natural sceneries.

If you want to visit a natural location and take in the scenery while breathing pure air, this city has one of the cleanest AQIs at 17.

This is surrounded by stunning natural beauty, including lush green meadows, lovely gardens, tranquil lakes, and shikara houseboats. Srinagar is situated in the Kashmir Valley on the bank of the Jhelum River.

How to reach: Srinagar has its own international airport, and this city is well connected with prominent cities like Delhi.

Kullu-Manali:

Because of Bollywood, Kullu-Manali has become a popular place for trekking, vacations, and even group outings. In films like 'Yeh Jawani Hain Deewani,' a love story develops over a trip to Manali.

These two small towns in the North of India are exceptionally lovely and richly endowed with numerous breathtaking natural scenes. One of the main reasons why you should visit these places on your next vacation is that the place have a good AQI, with Kullu at 59 and Manali at 42.

Visitors to Kullu-Manali have the option of trekking, river rafting, and visiting hot springs.

How to reach: To reach Kullu-Manali, the most suitable way to do so is by road. And by railway, the nearest railway station is in Joginder Nagar, which is 50 km away.

