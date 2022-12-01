Zoya Afroz reveals, 'My role in Mukhbir is close to my heart as it resonated with me the most'

Zoya Afroz | Pic: Instagram/zoyaafroz

Zoya Afroz is best known for winning the pageant Miss India International (2021). She is currently seen in a web series titled Mukhbir - The Story of a Spy. It was released digitally on November 11. The show is directed by Shivam Nair and Jayprad Desai and also stars Zain Khan Durrani. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actress for an exclusive chat.

Opening up about what attracted her to do the show, Zoya shares, “I think every piece of content which is a good period piece is a very challenging thing to make and always has a fascinating story for people to watch and to learn from. The story of Mukhbir is an important story and I am amazed that it wasn’t told till now. That attracted me and I am grateful to be a part of the cast to make this happen and to bring it to our audience.”

When asked about her role and how she prepared for it, Zoya reveals, “With every role comes a challenge but this one is close to my heart as it resonated with me the most. She is a powerful young girl who holds her moral values to the highest of standards. Instilling her father’s journalistic traits, she is able to defy all odds to fight right from wrong and as someone who stands up for herself, the woman in me related to her the most. The way my character has been written one has to play the onion really well. Peeling and revealing one layer after another very, very delicately was my biggest challenge when I got the part.”

She adds, “I feel confident that I look the character but there was never a doubt that I couldn’t play her and I hope when audiences see my performance they feel I have done justice to her story.”

On a parting note, we quiz her about her bond with her co-stars and the one thing about them that viewers would love to know. “The whole ensemble was an absolute delight. I wish I had a scene with each and every single character because we have a pool of extremely talented actors playing different parts. The filming took place in Mumbai and Punjab. And over time we shared a true bond as Mukhbir’s story is unlike any other and his patriotism is something I revel in. So even on our toughest days we bonded over our character’s resolve,” she concludes.