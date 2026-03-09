Zootopia 2 Locks OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch The Animated Film Online

Zootopia 2 |

Zootopia 2 is an animated buddy cop crime film directed by Jared Bush. Zootopia 2 premiered at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles on November 13, 2025, and it was released in theatres on November 26, 2025. The film received positive reviews from critics and has grossed $1.861 billion worldwide, becoming the second-highest-grossing animated film of all time, the ninth-highest-grossing film of all time, and the second-highest-grossing film of 2025. It also won Best Animated Feature at the 79th British Academy Film Awards.

Zootopia 2: Streaming details

Zootopia 2 is set to stream on Disney+ starting from March 11, 2026. The streaming platform shared the trailer of the film and wrote, "Wake up, Hopps and Wilde stans, the dream team is back! Zootopia 2 is coming home to Disney+ on March 11." Indian audiences can watch it on JioHotstar.

Storyline of Zootopia 2

Zootopia 2 features Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde working together at the ZPD to uncover a conspiracy tied to an enigmatic reptile (Gary De'Snake) and a hidden past of the city. The story centres around them working secretly, confronting peril, and discovering concealed parts of the city to reveal a truth that disrupts the urban landscape.

Cast and characters

The film features voices of actors including Ginnifer Goodwin as Judy Hopps, Jason Bateman as Nick Wilde, Ke Huy Quan as Gary De'Snake, Andy Samberg as Pawbert Lynxley, David Strathairn as Milton Lynxley, Idris Elba as Chief Bogom, Patrick Warburton as Brian Winddancer, Quinta Brunson as Dr. Fuzzby, and Danny Trejo as Jesús, among others. The film is written by Jared Bush. It is produced by Yvett Merino under the banner of Walt Disney Animation Studios.