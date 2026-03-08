Made In Korea OTT Release Date Announced: Here's To Know Everything About Priyanka Arul Mohan's Film

Made In Korea |

The much-awaited Tamil-language romantic drama film, Made in Korea, is directed by Ra Karthik. It stars Priyanka Mohan in the lead role. The film is set to release this week. Skipping a theatrical release, Made in Korea is heading to an OTT debut. The film has been generating interest among viewers for its unique storyline and engaging performances. Keep on reading to find the details about Made in Korea.

Made in Korea: OTT streaming details

The film is set to be released on Netflix, starting from March 12, 2026. The streaming giant shared the announcement of the film on X and wrote, "Watch Made in Korea, out 12 March, in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam, only on Netflix." Made in Korea is based on themes of resilience, self-discovery, and cross-cultural connection.

Storyline

The story of the film revolves around Shenbagam (played by Priyanka Mohan), a young woman from a small town in Tamil Nadu, who has a big dream to visit South Korea. When no one supports her, she decides to travel to Seoul, but her plans fall apart when she faces a major betrayal by her partner, leaving her alone in a foreign land. What happens when she is forced to deal with heartbreak, loneliness, language barriers, and culture shock? Will she be able to survive in the unknown place?

