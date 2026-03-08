Vladimir Out On OTT: Where To Watch Comedy-Drama Series Online

Vladimir Out On OTT |

The much-talked-about comedy-drama series Vladimir features Rachel Weisz and Leo Woodall in the lead roles. The series is drawing attention for its intriguing storyline and strong performances. Blending psychological drama with dark humour, the show explores themes of desire, obsession, relationships, and personal conflict. With its gripping narrative and compelling characters, the series has quickly become a talking point among streaming audiences.

Vladimir: Where to watch?

Vladimir is now streaming on Netflix, a streaming giant. The show is currently on the seventh spot in the top 10 Netflix list in India. The eight-episode series is available to watch in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Vladimir plot

Vladimir follows the story of a middle-aged protagonist who is also a writer, professor, wife, and mom. Her husband gets in trouble for having had past affairs with a student. However, the story takes an intense turn when she becomes obsessed with a handsome new man. What happens when she stops acting rationally and starts obsessing over him, dreaming of a romance to feel alive again, and drugs her husband to live her obsession?

Cast and characters

The film features Rachel Weisz as M, Jessica Henwick as Cynthia, Ellen Robertson as Sid, John Slattery as John, Matt Walsh as David, Miriam Silverman as Florence, Kayli Carter as Lila, Mallori Johnson as Edwina, Elisa Moolecherry as Priya, and Milton Barnes as Andre, among others. The series is based on Julia May Jonas' novel of the same name.

It is produced by Chris Pavoni, Sharon Horgan, Jason Winer, Jon Radler, Julia May Jonas, Stacey Greenberg, Kira Carstensen, Robert Pulcini, Shari Springer Berman, and Rachel Weisz under the banner of Merman, Astral Projection, Small Dog Picture Company, and 20th Television.