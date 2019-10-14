'Zingaat' Girls: Janhvi Kapoor enjoys her fan moment with Rinku Rajguru

Janhvi Kapoor and Rinku Rajguru have finally clicked a picture together and the fans are going berserk! The ‘Zingaat’ girls have won hearts all across the country with their respective films, Sairat and Dhadak. The duo has been appreciated or their debut performances and have made quite a name for themselves.

Janhvi Kapoor recently posted a picture on her Instagram where she’s seen posing with Rinku Rajguru and even took to her Instagram story to share the same picture expressing her fan moment. Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter starrer Dhadak is a remake of Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar’s Sairat.